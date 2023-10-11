Troubles victims’ spokesman Kenny Donaldson has pointed to the government’s “complete failure” to suppress terrorist displays in Northern Ireland amid a call for a crackdown on pro-Hamas material.

The South East Fermanagh Foundation director was reacting to a letter from the Home Secretary Suella Braverman to UK police chiefs, reminding them of their obligations to stamp out the glorification of banned organisations.

It comes amid string of protests in support of “the Palestinian resistance” following the Hamas incursion into Israel on Saturday, which saw the group kill and kidnap random people in a massive surprise attack.

Israel has retaliated with a bombing campaign in Gaza and by cutting off food and water to the territory.

A UVF mural in Belfast's Shankill district, 2022 (Pacemaker)

Ms Braverman said that even displays of the Palestinian national flag (the green, white, and black flag with a red triangle, representing Palestine at large rather than any specific group) could be judged illegal depending on the context in which they are displayed.

Ms Braverman’s letter to police chiefs read as follows: “As you know, Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK in its entirety.

"It is therefore a criminal offence for a person in the UK to:

“Belong to Hamas, invite support for Hamas, express support for Hamas whilst being reckless as to whether the expression will encourage support of it, arrange a meeting in support of Hamas, wear clothing or carry articles in public which arouse reasonable suspicion that an individual is a member or supporter of Hamas, or publish an image of an article such as a flag or logo in the same circumstances.”

Mr Donaldson added: "This equally applies to The Real IRA, the Provisional IRA, the INLA, the UDA, UVF and their comparable organisations, who are all deemed illegal and proscribed as terrorist organisations in UK law.

"The Home Office and indeed the broader UK Government need to show consistency on these issues.

"Terrorism can never be excused, and domestically the UK Government must cease being a soft touch on terror.

"We challenge minister Braverman to issue explicit guidance to the PSNI and other forces across the United Kingdom giving clarity on these issues.

"Hiding behind the line that ‘policing and justice is a devolved issue' just doesn't wash."

He added: "Suella Braverman's recent letter to the Police illustrates the very different policy of The Home Office concerning International and domestic-based terrorism.

"Let us first be clear – anyone who is a member of a terrorist organisation, who promotes, justifies or excuses terrorism should be held accountable for their actions, and this is absolutely the case where support for Hamas is concerned.

"But in following the line of her logic, this should not be restricted to Hamas but should apply to all proscribed terrorist organisations.

"Yet the Home Office and other apparatus of the UK State has systematically failed to hold accountable those in breach of such issues in respect of the domestic scene.”

The News Letter has asked the UK government (via the Home Office and Northern Ireland Office) why it has never sent out a demand to the PSNI to enforce anti-terror laws here, but no response had been received at time of writing.

The PSNI had likewise been asked why it fails to enforce the law on glorification of terrorism in Northern Ireland.