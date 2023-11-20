The anti-separatist sentiment of huge rallies in Spain must be heeded, says DUP MP Jim Shannon, following protests against the prime minister’s approach to Catalan secession.

Another big rally was held in Madrid at the weekend, where an estimated 170,000 people marched through the city on Saturday. The previous weekend, 80,000 people turned out in Madrid.

The rallies were sparked after socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez courted pro-independence Catalan parties to help him attain power.

He cut a deal with those parties that included an amnesty for separatists who led a failed bid to secede from Spain in 2017.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrate during a protest called by Foro Libertad y Alternativa (Freedom & Alternative forum) against an amnesty bill for people involved with Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid, in Madrid on November 18, 2023. Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez was sworn yesterday as prime minister for another term with the right vowing to keep up its protests against his decision to grant Catalan separatists an amnesty. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

News channel France 24 reported that cries of "Sanchez, traitor", "Sanchez in jail" and "Catalonia is Spain" were shouted on Saturday by protestors of all ages.

Speaking before the latest rally, Mr Shannon, who takes a keen interest in foreign affairs, said: “It seems to me like the majority of those in Spain wish to see Spain united and under one government.

"I understand a certain amount of autonomy could be given to the Catalan region, but independence is not something they're prepared to give.”

Such a sentiment “can't be ignored,” he said.

An image shared online by Spanish right-wing party Vox showing anti-separatist rally in Madrid, November 18

He also warned that secession can carry a high price for those wishing to split away.

"It's all very grand for the Scots Nats to hanker for independence, and at the same time for that independence not to be achievable,” he said.

"You want to have some independence, there's a cost with it: the cost will be a financial one.”

Opinion polling in Catalonia has varied over the last decade, sometimes showing a slight edge in favour of independence, sometimes the reverse.

However, at a nationwide level, Catalonian independence parties poll only a few percent of the total vote in general elections.

Last Thursday, Mr Sanchez was chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government.

He was backed by 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat lower house of parliament. Only right-wing opposition deputies voted against him.