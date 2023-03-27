Humza Yousaf beats Kate Forbes in SNP leadership battle: Ex-Moderator warns against 'totalitarianism' after 'chilling' comments about her membership of Free Church of Scotland
A former Presbyterian Moderator has warned against "totalitarianism” in public life as Kate Forbes came runner up to Humza Yousaf in the SNP leadership contest.
The Scottish Finance Secretary, a fluent gaelic speaker, University of Cambridge graduate and member of the Free Church of Scotland, made headlines during her campaign she spoke openly about her conservative Christian beliefs on same sex marriage and having children outside of marriage.
And while she continued to poll well with the general public in Scotland during her battle, the SNP itself came down narrowly on the side of her rival Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
Humza Yousaf.
For first preferences in the single transferable vote system, Mr Yousaf took 24,336 (48%), Ms Forbes took 20,559 (40%) and Community Safety Minister Ash Regan took 5,599 (11%) of the vote.
When second preferences were distributed in the second stage, Mr Yousaf took 26,032 (52%) and Ms Forbes took 23,890 (48%).
Reacting to the outcome, Rev Norman Hamilton, a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, drew attention to a "chilling comment" in an article in The Telegraph about Ms Forbes and her church.
He noted the article stated that Free Church of Scotland members know what they believe "and the rest of the country must decide whether it can allow them to take part in public life".
Rev Hamilton said this "antagonism" towards Ms Forbes' faith was later echoed by the leader of Scotland’s Green party.
But he added: "Ms Forbes right to be open about her faith. Kate Forbes has been crystal clear that while she brings her Christian values to the table, she is more than content to stand by the outcome of the democratic process.
That, surely, is democracy at its best."
He also warned: "If we believe in a diverse and tolerant society – and I do - it is crucially important that views with which we might not agree are properly heard, understood and valued, including minority ones. Not to do so, is to take us too far down the road of totalitarianism."
Meanwhile, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood offered his "warm congratulations" to Mr Yousaf on his victory.
The Foyle MP said that a strong opposition to the Conservative government at Westminster demands a broad coalition for change.
“In the face of a dysfunctional, ambitionless, cruel Tory government, it is more important than ever that we all build a strong coalition of resistance at every level of government across these islands," he said.
Mr Yousaf succeeds Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s longest-serving first minister, who announced last month she was stepping down after more than eight years in the job.
He said: “It is hard for me to find the words to describe just how honoured I am to be entrusted by our membership of the SNP to be the party’s next leader and to be on the cusp of being our country’s next first minister.”
Ms Forbes offered her “warmest congratulations” to her rival, adding she was confident the party will now unite behind its new leader.
She said: “I know we will continue to work together, to make the lives of all of Scotland’s people better on the next stage of our journey to independence.