Hundreds take part in anti-immigration protest in Dublin - no arrests at event where ordinary people say 'enough is enough'

Hundreds of anti-immigration protesters have held a march in Dublin amid a large Garda presence.
By Gemma Murray and PA
Published 7th May 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 10:36 BST
Protesters take part in an anti-immigration protest in the centre of Dublin. Picture date: Monday May 6, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Migration. Photo credit should read: Evan Treacy/PA WireProtesters take part in an anti-immigration protest in the centre of Dublin. Picture date: Monday May 6, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Migration. Photo credit should read: Evan Treacy/PA Wire
The crowds gathered at the Garden of Remembrance on Monday afternoon before proceeding along O’Connell Street.

Many of the protesters held Irish flags and placards bearing messages such as “Irish Lives Matter” and “Coolock Says No”, while there were chants including “get them out”.

Around 200 people took part in counter demonstration outside the GPO, where people held banners which read: “Unite against racism. Refugees welcome.”

Gardai formed a line outside the GPO to ensure the anti-immigration protesters and counter-demonstrators were kept apart.

A Garda spokeswoman said no arrests were reported.

