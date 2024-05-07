Hundreds take part in anti-immigration protest in Dublin - no arrests at event where ordinary people say 'enough is enough'
The crowds gathered at the Garden of Remembrance on Monday afternoon before proceeding along O’Connell Street.
Many of the protesters held Irish flags and placards bearing messages such as “Irish Lives Matter” and “Coolock Says No”, while there were chants including “get them out”.
Around 200 people took part in counter demonstration outside the GPO, where people held banners which read: “Unite against racism. Refugees welcome.”
Gardai formed a line outside the GPO to ensure the anti-immigration protesters and counter-demonstrators were kept apart.
A Garda spokeswoman said no arrests were reported.