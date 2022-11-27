News you can trust since 1737
Hundreds take part in Belfast protest over soaring living costs

Hundreds of activists taking part in a protest in Belfast have demanded action on soaring living costs and rising energy prices.

By Cate McCurry, PA
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 4:43pm

The protest, organised by the Cost of Living Coalition Belfast, started at Custom House Square at around 1pm and made its way to Writers' Square, where a number of speeches took place.

Representatives from trade unions and community groups addressed the assembled crowd on Saturday.

A spokesman for the group said: "Stormont is in crisis and the Tory government is in tatters, but our communities won't idly wait for action on the cost-of-living crisis.

Protestors held a cost of living demonstration in Belfast on Saturday, demanding action on soaring living costs and rising energy prices

"Workers are striking for better pay and people are fighting back in the face of skyrocketing costs and bills.

"We won't wait for politicians to get their house in order while people struggle to heat their homes or put food on the table.

"We won't wait while those in power refuse to tackle the booming profits of the bosses and the super-rich."

The group added: "The Tory government has promised more misery for working-class people in the autumn budget, but we won't let the threat of more austerity go unchallenged."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll also addressed the march.

"Chris Heaton-Harris will not implement these measures without a fight," the West Belfast MLA said.

"The Tories are launching a renewed attack on working class people, who have simply had enough.

"Today's demonstration was a significant step in building an opposition to this rotten Tory regime.

"Striking workers who spoke today are leading the fight for a better and fairer society. They'll be joined by many more in taking that fight directly to the Tories in time ahead."

