The Brexiteer told a Telegraph event at the Conservative conference: “I don’t know specifically what he’s referring to, what behaviour he means, so it’s difficult to know what apology has been given.”

Northern Ireland minister Mr Baker on Sunday apologised for his previous “ferocious” stance on negotiations with the EU and acknowledged “humility” is required to restore relationships with the EU and Ireland.

Mr Baker, formerly a member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs, told Irish broadcaster RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme on Monday: “I’m very convinced that, if we get into a negotiation, without pre-conditions, and together in a spirit of goodwill, we can de-escalate this problem and we can get a deal which works for everyone, respecting everyone’s legitimate interests, north-south and east-west.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg was speaking at a Telegraph event at the Conservative conference

“And that really is why, if I have to eat a bit of humble pie in order to restore broken relationships to get that done, well, I’m happy to eat a bit of humble pie.”

Ireland’s premier has described Mr Baker’s apology over his previous stance on Brexit as “honest” and “very helpful”.

Speaking at a shared island event in Dublin, Taoiseach Micheal Martin welcomed the tone of Mr Baker’s comments.

“I welcomed not just his comments, but the tone of his comments,” Mr Martin said. “I think they were honest and very, very helpful.

“And I look forward to continuing engagement with Minister Baker and others within the British government.”

The Taoiseach said he had a “very good engagement” with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss and new Cabinet members on the sad occasion of the funeral of the Queen.

“I met the British Prime Minister and we both articulated a collective sense of the long term desirability of very good relationships between Britain and Ireland and also between the United Kingdom and the European Union and I think those comments are in that context,” he added.

Legislation to enable the UK Government to effectively tear up parts of the protocol is to return to Parliament on October 11.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has already cleared the House of Commons and will be debated at second reading by the House of Lords, which is expected to consider it at length, next week.

Former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine said the Government should pull the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, warning it would get “massacred” in the House of Lords.

He told a European Movement fringe event at the Conservative Party conference: “I think if our leadership, if the Government is looking for a U-turn, it should pull the legislation from the House of Lords tomorrow.

“It’s going to get massacred in the House of Lords anyway.”

