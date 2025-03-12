I love Ireland but we need fairness in trade, President Donald Trump tells the Irish prime minister Micheal Martin

The Irish prime minister Micheal Martin during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump ahead of the White House St Patrick's Day reception in Washington DC, as part of his week long visit to the US. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr Trump levelled accusations against Ireland and the European Union during a bilateral meeting with Irish premier Micheal Martin in the Oval Office yesterday.

The president raised the “massive” trade imbalance between the two countries and said Ireland is “of course” taking advantage of the US.

He accused the Irish government of “taking” US pharmaceutical companies through attractive taxation measures and criticised the EU's ruling that found that Apple owes Ireland billions of euro in taxes.

Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office: “There's a massive deficit that we have with Ireland and with other countries too, and we want to sort of even that out as nicely as we can, and we'll work together.

“But the deficit is massive.”

Asked if Ireland was also taking advantage of the US, he said: “Of course they are. I have great respect for Ireland, for what they did and they should have done just what they did. But the United States shouldn't have let that happen. We had stupid leaders, we had leaders who didn't have a clue.

“All of a sudden Ireland has our pharmaceutical companies, this beautiful island of five million people has got the entire US pharmaceutical industry in its grasps.”

Mr Trump told reporters that he loved Ireland and had received a large share of the Irish-American vote before adding: “We don't want to do anything to hurt Ireland but we do want fairness and he understands that.”

He said previous presidents had “lost big segments” of the US economy, adding that the “European Union treats us very badly”.

“They have not been fair. They sue our companies and win massive amounts of money. They sued Apple, won $17 billion and they use that for other reasons, I guess, to run the European Union.

“So I'm not knocking it. They're doing what they should be doing, perhaps for the European Union, but it does create ill will – and as you know, we're going to be doing reciprocal tariffs so whatever they charge us with, we're charging them. Nobody can complain about that.”

Mr Trump greeted Mr Martin outside the West Wing and the pair shook hands, ahead of their sit-down engagement in the Oval Office.

The taoiseach highlighted a “two-way street” of investment between the nations in a bid to address the concerns around the US-Ireland trade imbalance raised by the president.

Mr Martin also praised Mr Trump's work on “peace initiatives” for Ukraine and Gaza.

Ahead of the meeting, there was heightened concern around Mr Trump's protectionist approach to tariffs and tax could pose a significant risk to an Irish economy that is in large part sustained by long-standing investment by US multinationals.

Earlier yesterday, Mr Martin also attended a breakfast meeting at the US vice-president's official residence.