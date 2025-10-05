'I want an Irish unity referendum within the next seven years' says front-runner for presidency

​Catherine Connolly has said that she wants to see a referendum on Irish unity within the term of the next Irish president.

​The front-runner for the presidency made the comments in a discussion on RTE on Sunday.

The Irish president serves for a minimum of seven years per term (and can serve up to two terms).

Ms Connolly was asked when a referendum should happen and said: “Obviously, it has to be done by consent, with respect for all communities and all traditions. Personally, of course, I'd love to see it in my tenure as president.”

Independent presidential candidate Catherine Connolly leaving the first presidential debate on The Tonight Show, at Virgin Media Television Studios in Dublin (Niall Carson/PAWire)

Ashed how she would advance that, she said: “I would use my voice to be as inclusive as possible for all traditions.

"In fact, I have gone up to the North repeatedly in a personal capacity.”

She cited meeting with Linda Irvine over “the tremendous work she has done in a Protestant area for the Irish language”.

It comes after the publication of the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll which put Ms Connolly leading the race.

The independent candidate was on 32%, nine points ahead of Ms Humphreys (23%), and Mr Gavin trailing on 15%.