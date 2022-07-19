Ian Paisley said it was telling that only Foreign Secretary Liz Truss referenced the Protocol Bill, which is passing through Parliament, and will enable the UK government to override those elements of the post-Brexit deal that unionists say threaten Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

While Ms Trust has piloted the bill through Parliament the Conservative candidate regarded as the leadership race’s front runner, ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, is known to have reservations about the legislation. In particular, Westminster sources have said Mr Sunak raised the dangers of the protocol-changing bill triggering a trade war between the UK and EU as well as risking a possible trans-Atlantic trade deal with the Biden administration.

The bill reaches the final of its third reading in the House of Commons today and tomorrow before the legislation is debated by the House of Lords.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak during Sunday night’s Conservative Party leadership debate on ITV

Having watched the second and what turned out to be last live television debate among the remaining contenders to be the next prime minister, Mr Paisley said: “The latest Tory leadership debate made it clear that at least two of the Tory candidates had been given up on the Protocol Bill – when they said it was ‘all done’ and ‘time to move on’. For unionists this cause dismay!

“Only Liz Truss brought the conversation back to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill that she is taking through Parliament and reminded the others that Brexit is not done until the protocol issue for Northern Ireland is resolved.”

The North Antrim MP continued: “This insight gives a clear indication as to who is actually thinking about Northern Ireland and two of the candidates are not! This week the House of Commons enters the final phase of discussion on this fast track bill to repair the damage done by the protocol. It removes the trade friction and restores Northern Ireland’s proper place in the Union.

“But it must get through the House of Commons. It is the only show in town to fix the betrayal of Boris Johnson, and his government must not only take this step but make sure this legislation isn’t then tangled up in parliamentary procedures.”

He also warned about “anti-unionists in the Lords who are set on stopping this reform”.

Mr Paisley said: “A clear vote in the House of Commons this week will send a strong signal that they mess with this legislation at their peril. Without the legislation completing Parliament I cannot see an appetite from unionism for an Executive to be restored. Unionists don’t see the Northern Ireland Executive as delivering for them under a process where the protocol is in place.”

He added: “The choice remains clear – the protocol or power-sharing, and Parliament will have to make a big choice this week.”

Last week Conservative MPs voted down several amendments by the SDLP, Alliance and the Labour Party, which would have watered down the bill.

After parliamentary majorities of up to 80 MP votes shooting down the amendments, Mr Paisley’s fellow MP and party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the Tory support for the legislation as “significant”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has pointed out that today marks 75 days since the Assembly election in May and 75 days without a new Northern Ireland Executive.

The DUP has refused to enter a new power-sharing coalition until the NI Protocol is replaced because like all unionists the party believes it has decoupled Northern Ireland from Great Britain through Irish Sea/EU border checks, and threatens NI’s position constitutionally within the UK.

On the DUP’s refusal to join the Executive and nominate an Assembly speaker, Mr Eastwood said: “The SDLP has an action plan to address the cost-of-living crisis that would get support directly to every household that needs it. We have a plan to expand free schools meal entitlement to make sure no child goes hungry. We are ready to get to work to address this crisis.