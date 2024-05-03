Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Harris dismissed the idea as he made clear Ireland would pursue its own policy in regard to migration.

On Friday, the Daily Telegraph reported a Downing Street source indicating that the UK government would be prepared to explore the potential for Ireland to join its controversial scheme to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Mr Harris was asked about the report during a visit to Belfast on Friday.

Taoiseach Simon Harris with First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, during a press conference outside Stormont Castle after a meeting as the Taoiseach made his first official visit to Northern Ireland

“Can I just say in relation to that issue of Ireland and Rwanda, that’s more satire than news and Ireland has its own policy in relation to migration,” he said.

“We’ve every right to have our own policy, and indeed will seek to advance migration policy through our membership to the European Union.”

Tensions between London and Dublin have increased in recent days after Ireland’s justice minister Helen McEntee claimed there had been an upsurge in asylum seekers crossing the border from the UK into the Republic of Ireland following the passing of the Safety of Rwanda Act at Westminster.

Mr Harris said there was a “need for a sense of calm” following the diplomatic dispute with the UK over immigration.

“After the week that has been there is a need for a sense of calm here, there is need for a bit of a deep breath,” he said.

“We have a Common Travel Area between the two islands, that is a Common Travel Area that is in place for a very long time when both countries were in the European Union and it is still in place now when one country is within the European Union and one isn’t.

“I am determined to work as Taoiseach constructively to make sure that the Common Travel Area is protected, the Common Travel Area is never abused.