A screengrab from an Irish FA video advising fans to travel to the closed Adelaide railway halt on the Lisburn Road. Image: Irish FA

If you’re heading to Northern Ireland’s Nations League fixture against Luxembourg on Thursday night, you’ll need to make sure you have the correct information after the Irish FA appears to have given out of date travel advice to fans.

In a video posted on the organisation’s social media channels last week, football’s governing body here advised fans how to purchase tickets and make their way to the National Stadium at Windsor Park in south Belfast.

The ‘GAWA Guide’ says “the nearest train station is Adelaide halt – and is a short walk from the stadium. Trains run from Great Victoria Street in the City Centre to Adelaide halt on the Bangor – Belfast – Lisburn – Portadown – Newry line”.

But that line has been closed between Lanyon Place and Lisburn all summer and is not expected to open again until October.

A bus substitution service runs between Europa Bus station and Lisburn, but does not stop at the various stations in between. These include Adelaide, Balmoral, Finaghy, Dunmurry, Derriaghy, Lambeg and Hilden.

Users of those stations have been using local Ulsterbus services in the interim.

The IFA encourages fans to check the Translink website for timetables and warns that weekend services can vary – despite the match taking place on a Thursday night.

In information which still appears to be correct, it also advises the use of Translink Metro bus 9E which runs from Belfast City Centre to Boucher Way and takes around 15 minutes and stops outside the stadium.

The News Letter has approached the Irish FA for comment, and requested accurate travel advice for Thursday night’s match from Translink.

Last week, Michael O’Neill named his 25-man squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Luxembourg and Bulgaria – the first since Northern Ireland legend Jonny Evans announced his retirement from international football.

O’Neill’s men get their Nations League Group C campaign underway at Windsor Park on Thursday (September 5), with Luxembourg the visitors to Belfast before travelling to Bulgaria’s Stadion Hristo Botev in Plovdiv three days later.

There are no potential debutants drafted in, but O’Neill has made six changes to the squad which took on eventual Euro 2024 champions Spain and Andorra earlier this summer.

Full Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Bolton Wanderers).

Defenders – Paddy McNair (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from San Diego FC), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers),

Midfielders – George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Southampton), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Leyton Orient), Ross McCausland (Rangers), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Caolan Boyd-Munce (St Mirren).