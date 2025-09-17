'I'll champion NI business at Trump banquet' - DUP's Emma Little-Pengelly accuses Sinn Fein ministers of 'shying away' from defence sector

Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister arriving at Windsor Castle ahead of a state banquet in honour of US President Donald Trump.

​The deputy First Minister says the defence sector is key to Northern Ireland’s economic growth, and is one of the areas she will promote to the US delegation during President Trump’s second state visit to the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Speaking to the News Letter ahead of the state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday night, Emma Little Pengelly criticised the Sinn Fein first minister and economy minister for shying away from supporting the sector.

The DUP politician was again representing Northern Ireland without Michelle O’Neill, who is boycotting President Trump’s state visit over the United States stance on the Israel-Hamas war, as she did with St Patrick’s Day events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the deputy first minister says that she will be there to represent all of Northern Ireland, and she will raise issues such as the province’s role in the defence sector – which she says will be a key focus of discussion between the US and UK representatives.

“Ultimately the office of first and deputy first minister is a joint office, and I am more than happy to represent Northern Ireland at these events, regardless of what Michelle O'Neill decides to do.

“I do think that there are some very important issues at play, and I think that's why it's incredibly important to turn up and to speak up for Northern Ireland.

“We have an opportunity at these state visits to literally have a seat around the table - getting access to a very high level delegation, but also being part of that very high level UK delegation which meets with the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's an opportunity, in my view, that shouldn't be taken lightly”, the DUP MLA said.

On the promotion of the aerospace and defence sector, Ms Little Pengelly said: “We've got a Sinn Fein economy minister, and a Sinn Fein first minister that shy away from the aerospace and defence sector.

“And yet, there is a huge opportunity for Northern Ireland in that sector. It's a sector it's a sector that employs a significant number of people. It's a sector that contributes really, really significantly to the Northern Ireland economy – and it's a sector where there's potential significant growth.

“For all of those reasons, it is a sector that should be championed, and it's a sector that deserves a voice to be there championing it. In the absence of others doing so I am more than happy to do so”, the DUP minister said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She welcomed a commitment from the Ministry of Defence to allocate spending more fairly across the UK, but argued that Northern Ireland still doesn't get its fair share per head of the population.

She also highlighted Northern Ireland’s role in cyber security defence – arguing that there is “a potential opportunity post Brexit, because the UK Government has more flexibility” on where it allocates defence contracts.

During the summer, the government announced £30 million cyber security investment in the province from the UK’s modern Industrial Strategy – as well as £1.6 billion supporting Thales to make missiles for Ukraine.

Michelle O’Neill said she found it “incredulous” that the government was investing in the East Belfast weapons manufacturer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sinn Fein leader said that “rather than buying weapons of war, I would rather see the money invested in public services”.

Emma Little Pengelly said that the focus of the banquet will likely be the security of the UK and US given ongoing conflicts – as well as trade between the two nations.

“I really welcome the announcement of the Bank of America jobs in Northern Ireland. It looks as if that will roll out over a number of years. But those will be highly skilled, back office jobs that Northern Ireland has really been building a reputation on.

“There’s also the additional announcement of further jobs with City Bank – and I hope we will get some more details either this evening [Wednesday] or during the next couple of days”. Ms Little Pengelly said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the News Letter just ahead of the Windsor Castle banquet, the deputy first minister said that King Charles had made clear to her previously that he wanted such events to be representative of the entire United Kingdom.