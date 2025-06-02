Councillor Tracy Kelly becomes new Lord Mayor of Belfast

Tracy Kelly has been unveiled as the first female DUP councillor to assume the role of Lord Mayor of Belfast.

Councillor Kelly was speaking after tonight’s annual general meeting of council at City Hall, where she was installed as the Lord Mayor of Belfast, taking over the chain of office from Councillor Micky Murray.

The DUP councillor represents the Botanic area of the city and has served as a councillor since May 2019.

The last previous female Unionist mayor was Councillor Grace Bannister (UUP) who held the civic title in 1981.

Meanwhile, Councillor Paul Doherty has also become the new Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast.

A member of the SDLP, Councillor Doherty represents the Black Mountain electoral area, and takes over from outgoing Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Andrew McCormick.

“My priority as Lord Mayor is to make sure that everyone in Belfast feels part of the changes that are happening in our city and can find a place for themselves within them – that no-one is left behind,” Ms Kelly said.

“Our city has come a long way in a short period of time, but it’s important that everyone in Belfast feels part of that journey and has a chance to fulfil their potential.

“I want to celebrate the projects and people working to build a place that is safe, fair, welcoming and inclusive for everyone and to reconnect our communities back to the city core, so everyone can enjoy the benefits of a vibrant, shared and well-connected city.”

Ms Kelly further elaborated how she plans to “listens to all those in the community” over the next 12 months.

“Belfast is already leading the way when it comes to innovation and tech, but it’s vital that we create and develop a pipeline to connect more of our young people to the jobs that exist in these, and other, emerging areas, both now and in the future,” she said.

“These opportunities should be open to everyone, so I want to do what I can to break down barriers to accessing education and training and encourage every young person to be the best they can be.