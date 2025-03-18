'I'm not playing your game' - Northern Ireland's First Minister rules out answering questions about men in women's sport

The First Minister has told the TUV’s Timothy Gaston she is not playing his game – and refused to answer a question about men “beating up” women in female boxing categories.

Michelle O’Neill also told the DUP’s Jonathan Buckley that she was not going to address a question about males in female sport – saying that it was about “trying to marginalise one section of the community over another”.

The exchanges came during Assembly questions on the Executive’s strategy to end violence against women and girls.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “I welcome the strategy which aims to protect women and young girls from violence. Today's society poses many real threats to women and young girls, including from those biological males who masquerade as females.

“So can I ask the First Minister, does she share my concerns and indeed, the concerns of many women in our community and the common sense view that men, biological men, should not be able to compete in female sport, and that female safe spaces, particularly female changing rooms, should never be accessible to biological males, no ifs, no buts?”

Michelle O’Neill responded: “I’m not going down this route. What I will say is that our strategy, which you've asked me a question in relation to, is very much about ending violence against all women in society.

“It's not focused on perpetrators. It's focused on ending violence against all women who are… always at the receiving end of this violence.

“I'm not… taking you up on going down a one way street of trying to marginalise one section of community over the other. I don't think... that is helpful.

“I'm all about protection for women, I don’t think there’s anybody in this chamber that isn't”.

North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston asked: “what is the First Minister's take on a biological man beating up a woman in the boxing ring, because he claims to be a woman?”