An inflatable craft carrying migrant men, women and children crosses the shipping lane in the English Channel. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Some 3,683 made the crossing on 90 boats in the 31-day period, with journeys taking place on 20 of those days, according to PA news agency analysis of government figures.

It comes as crossings resumed yesterday amid reports the home secretary could announce another multimillion-pound deal with France in a bid to curb Channel crossings.

Priti Patel is intending to pay the France tens of millions of pounds for more beach patrols and surveillance equipment, in addition to more than £80 million already provided over the last few years, according to The Times.