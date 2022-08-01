Some 3,683 made the crossing on 90 boats in the 31-day period, with journeys taking place on 20 of those days, according to PA news agency analysis of government figures.
It comes as crossings resumed yesterday amid reports the home secretary could announce another multimillion-pound deal with France in a bid to curb Channel crossings.
Priti Patel is intending to pay the France tens of millions of pounds for more beach patrols and surveillance equipment, in addition to more than £80 million already provided over the last few years, according to The Times.
It is more than three months since Ms Patel unveiled plans to send migrants to Rwanda to try to deter people from crossing the Channel.