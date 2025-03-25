'Impartiality concerns' after joint PSNI - Sinn Fein leaflet drop in mixed housing estate

The PSNI distributed leaflets on the mixed Greystone estate in Antrim alongside Sinn Fein representatives - but no other parties were invited. Pic|: Google Maps.

The PSNI has defended a decision to undertake a joint leafleting campaign with Sinn Fein representatives in a mixed housing estate – but the DUP has questioned the wisdom of the move and raised concerns about the force’simpartiality.

Police conducted a leaflet drop in the Greystone estate in Antrim on Friday, joined by representatives from Sinn Fein – it is understood no other political parties were invited to take part.

A police spokesperson said the method “has been used many times before and the feedback has been positive”.

However, Trevor Clarke MLA, the DUP’s lead member on the Northern Ireland Policing Board, says he has raised serious concerns with the senior police leadership about the issue.

The former head of the PSNI's discipline branch Jon Burrows has compared it to the Met Police doing a leaflet drop with only Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, arguing a wider range of parties should have been involved.

Trevor Clarke told the News Letter he had been contacted by a concerned resident from the Greystone estate who saw PSNI officers participating in the leaflet drop “in coordination” with Sinn Fein.

The South Antrim MLA said: “In a mixed community like Greystone, this raises legitimate concerns about the impartiality of policing and the perception of political alignment within the PSNI.

“Community engagement is vital, but it must always be conducted in a manner that is politically neutral and respectful of all backgrounds. Everyone should be invited to help the PSNI leaflet drop or no one. It can’t be exclusive to one party.

“I will be seeking answers from the PSNI and concrete action taken to uphold the PSNI’s independence and public confidence in its political impartiality.”

The News Letter asked the PSNI how it is acceptable for police to engage in a campaign alongside one political party, particularly in a mixed community.

In a statement, PSNI Sergeant Baxter said: “Neighbourhood Policing Teams engage regularly with partner agencies and all political parties in relation to community issues.

“We also welcome any opportunity to engage with the communities we serve, in person, at local events and via the provision of crime prevention advice.

“One of the many ways we do this is via leaflet drops across the District. This method has been used many times before and the feedback has been positive. We welcome involvement from partner agencies, political parties and community representatives in this initiative.

“On Friday, March 21, we conducted a leaflet drop in the Greystone estate in Antrim, joined by representatives from Sinn Fein.

“Our officers enjoyed the opportunity to discuss issues with the elected representatives, and to meet with local people. We delivered leaflets to many homes in the area, offering crime prevention and anti-social behaviour advice, along with details on how to contact us”.

The PSNI is planning further leaflet drops for other areas within the Antrim and Newtownabbey District, which they say will involve other political parties and partner agencies – with one scheduled for this week.

Former senior PSNI officer Jon Burrows has mixed views on the PSNI approach.

He told the News Letter: “On one hand it is positive to see the PSNI being proactive and being supported by local politicians in the joint endeavour of keeping communities safe. All kinds of partnerships and mutual working can be beneficial.

“There is a need of course to ensure that there is no perception in the public’s mind that the PSNI is not impartial and working unilaterally with one political party on a particular campaign could cause pose problems. There are occasions when help is needed from a particular section of the community and one particular party can be key in those circumstances.

“However, I would have though generally speaking, leaflet drops involving political parties in an area like the Gresytone estate would be best coordinated by the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership so they include a broader range of the political parties in areas to negate any perception of party political advantage.