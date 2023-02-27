1. The progress that has been made is in large part due to the tenacious stance taken by the DUP and in particular the party’s preparedness to defy other NI politicians, press and pundits who advocated rigorous implementation of the failed Protocol – most of whom would now wish us to believe they always wanted the damaging aspects of the Protocol to be scrapped.2. It is essential the party takes its own decision on how it responds. In so doing it should not be swayed by either of two elements who, as we have seen before, are as loud and dogmatic in their views as they are careless of the consequences of that which they advocate. I refer, of course to those who had determined before a hint of what the deal would comprise that they were in favour of it or resolutely opposed to it. 3. While there will be endless pressure to come to an early decision the party should resist timetabling its response. Meetings with government, seeking assurances and guarantees, requiring clarification, and having discussions with stakeholders are not a waste of time.4. In a decision that will have far-reaching and long-term consequences for NI no consideration of party advantage should dictate the direction to be taken but great attention is needed to maintain maximum cohesion.5. The party officers should take steps to ensure compliance with the sensible obligation its members should uphold when a collegiate decision is to be made. Members should express their views privately within the confines of the party structures.6. Do not make perfection the enemy of a good deal nor should the fear of isolation induce colleagues to accept a bad one.7. In common with any of the many previous agreements reached, and those that were not completed, serious thought must be given as to whether a better deal could be attained in the future if we do not react positively to this one; however, it is important to also consider whether in rejecting the framework (whether improved by clarifications, or not) we place unionism and Northern Ireland on more perilous ground.8. Private – even public – promises are of little value. Only up-front delivery can be acceptable. Trust and verify."