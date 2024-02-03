IN FULL: all the names of new Stormont executive ministers
The DUP agreed to the recall of the political institutions on the back of its deal on post-Brexit trade with the UK Government, which party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says has effectively removed the so-called Irish Sea trading border on goods remaining within the UK.
On Thursday, the Government fast-tracked two pieces of legislation contained in the agreement through the House of Commons, opening the way for the Assembly to return on Saturday.
Today’s proceedings commenced with the process of nominating a speaker, with former DUP leader Edwin Poots elected to the role.
The following appointments were made:
First Minister: Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein
Deputy First Minister: Emma Little Pengelly, DUP
Justice Minister: Naomi Long, Alliance
Economy Minister: Conor Murphy, Sinn Fein
Education Minister: Paul Givan, DUP
Finance Minister: Caoimhe Archibald, Sinn Fein
Communities Minister: Gordon Lyons, DUP
Health Minister: Robin Swann, Ulster Unionist
Infrastructure Minister: John O’Dowd, Sinn Fein
Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister: Andrew Muir, Alliance
The final ministers to be announced were Aisling Reilly (Sinn Fein) and Pam Cameron (DUP), who will serve as junior ministers in the Executive Office.
Meanwhile SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole will be leader of the Opposition.
The Assembly is now adjourned and is expected to sit again on Monday.