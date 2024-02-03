Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The DUP agreed to the recall of the political institutions on the back of its deal on post-Brexit trade with the UK Government, which party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says has effectively removed the so-called Irish Sea trading border on goods remaining within the UK.

On Thursday, the Government fast-tracked two pieces of legislation contained in the agreement through the House of Commons, opening the way for the Assembly to return on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today’s proceedings commenced with the process of nominating a speaker, with former DUP leader Edwin Poots elected to the role.

The following appointments were made:

First Minister: Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein

Deputy First Minister: Emma Little Pengelly, DUP

Justice Minister: Naomi Long, Alliance

MLA met today at Parliament Buildings to appoint a Stormont executive

Economy Minister: Conor Murphy, Sinn Fein

Education Minister: Paul Givan, DUP

Finance Minister: Caoimhe Archibald, Sinn Fein

Communities Minister: Gordon Lyons, DUP

Health Minister: Robin Swann, Ulster Unionist

Infrastructure Minister: John O’Dowd, Sinn Fein

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister: Andrew Muir, Alliance

The final ministers to be announced were Aisling Reilly (Sinn Fein) and Pam Cameron (DUP), who will serve as junior ministers in the Executive Office.

Meanwhile SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole will be leader of the Opposition.