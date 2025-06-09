Councillor Tracy Kelly has become the new Lord Mayor of Belfast

All of Northern Ireland's council areas have elected mayors and deputy mayors for the 2025-26 year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting in Belfast, Tracy Kelly has been unveiled as the first female DUP councillor to assume the role of Lord Mayor.

She takes over the chain of office from Alliance Councillor Micky Murray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty has also become the new Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast.

Newly appointed Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr Oliver McMullan pictured alongside newly appointed Deputy Mayor Ald Richard Stewart

Ms Kelly said: “My priority as Lord Mayor is to make sure that everyone in Belfast feels part of the changes that are happening in our city and can find a place for themselves within them – that no-one is left behind.”

There was also a historic moment as Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick from the UUP has been elected as the new Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, with Councillor Julie Gilmour from the Alliance Party nominated as Deputy Mayor for the incoming year.

Councillor Kirkpatrick said: “I would like to thank my colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party for their support and trust in me, and I look forward to working collaboratively across all parties to deliver for our residents and businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance Councillor Neil Kelly had been the Mayor for 2024-25.

New Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council Jackson Minford and Deputy Mayor Councillor Tyler Hoey

DUP Councillor Stephen Moutray has been elected as the Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough.

His deputy will be Alliance Councillor Jessica Johnston, who will be the youngest incumbent of the role at the age of 25.

Mr Moutray says his top priority is “to grow the local economy and do all I can to create a more prosperous business environment”.

He takes over from Sinn Fein Councillor Sarah Duffy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(L-R): Deputy Mayor, Alderman Hazel Legge (UUP) and Mayor, Alderman Amanda Grehan (Alliance) of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

As the Open Championship heads to Portrush this summer, the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has elected Sinn Féin Councillor Oliver McMullan as the new Mayor.

The Deputy Mayor for the year ahead has been confirmed as Alliance Alderman Richard Stewart.

In his opening mayoral address, Cllr McMullan said he “was extremely pleased” to take on the role of Mayor, adding that he: “very much looked forward to working with Alderman Stewart.”

Councillor McMullan takes over the chain of office from party colleague Cllr McQuillan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further afield, Sinn Fein Councillor Ruairi McHugh accepted the Mayoral chain from his predecessor Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr for Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The new Mayor will be supported in his role by the DUP Deputy Mayor Alderman Niree McMorris.

Mr McHugh said he felt “very proud and humbled” to take up the new position.

Mid and East Antrim Council have elected UUP Councillor Jackson Minford as the new Mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Councillor Tyler Hoey has been confirmed as the Borough’s new Deputy Mayor.

Mr Minford, who takes on the role from DUP Alderman William McCaughey said: “This is a responsibility I take with great pride, and I am committed to doing my utmost to serve every corner of our Borough.”

Meanwhile, two Sinn Fein Councillors have been allocated as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

Councillor Philip Campbell has been appointed Chairperson, with Councillor Geraldine Kearns elected as Deputy Chairperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They fill the roles of Cllr Pete Byrne (SDLP) and Cllr David Lee-Surginor (Alliance) respectively.

The new Chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh is Sinn Fein Councillor Barry McElduff, with DUP’s Shirley Hawkes nominated as Vice Chair.

Councillor McElduff said: “It is very poignant that tonight is the 15th anniversary of my late father’s passing.”

The duo replace Councillor John McClaughry (UUP) and Councillor Brough (Sinn Fein) respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, Clogher Valley Councillor Frances Burton (DUP) has been named as the new Chair of Mid Ulster District Council.

Moyola Councillor Denise Johnston (SDLP) was named as Deputy Chair.

Eugene McConnell (Sinn Fein) and Wesley Brown (DUP) are the outgoing Chair and Deputy Chair respectively.

Ards and North Down Borough Council has elected Councillor Gillian McCollum and Councillor Vicky Moore (both Alliance) to the roles of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the incoming term of office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They replace Alistair Cathcart (DUP) and David Chambers (UUP) respectively.

Finally, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has elected their first female Mayor as Alliance Alderman Amanda Grehan takes up the position.

Speaking at the Annual Meeting, Mayor Grehan said: “I am really passionate about inclusivity and ensuring that people with disabilities can engage fully in society. Through my work as a Councillor, for many years, I have been inspired by the young people, schools and groups that I have worked with."

Alderman Hazel Legge (UUP) has been elected as Deputy Mayor.