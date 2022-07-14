IN FULL: The e-mail exchange between Alliance’s Kellie Armstrong and TUV’s Jim Allister which led to Nolan Show row coverage

The fire in Carrickfergus featured effigies of, among others, Alliance leader Naomi Long.

Ms Armstrong wrote an e-mail about this to Mr Allister, calling on him to condemn it.

He did so, but Ms Armstrong was dissatisfied with his response so decided to make the e-mail exchange public.

Glenfield bonfire, Kellie Armstrong, and Jim Allister

It was this that formed the basis of much of the discussion on the BBC Nolan Show today (hosted by Vinny Hurrell in Mr Nolan’s absence).

Here, in full, is the exchange:

Images of Glenfield bonfire circulated on Twitter with the effigies of (left to right) Long, McDonald, and O'Neill

On 13 Jul 2022, at 06:27, Armstrong, Kellie wrote:

Dear Jim

Earlier this year Doug Beattie was subjected to a horrendous personal attack when a poster with a noose was displayed.

As Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, as an MLA, as a person being subjected to this type of hate, is horrendous.

It is wrong. You rightly called this out.

You may not be aware of all of the grotesque incidents that happened in connection with the 11th Night celebrations.

Glenfield bonfire in Carrickfergus is particularly offensive. Burning effigies of anyone is offensive.

This bonfire had grotesque gallows with three mannequins hanging from nooses. On each face was a picture of a female political leader, including Alliance’s Naomi Long.

I am asking that you show the same solidarity provided to Doug by calling out this type of display as wrong.

To confirm this is not Unionist culture.

I appreciate you may not have seen the images of this bonfire.

Now you are aware, will you publicly condemn this bonfire and all bonfires that burn flags, political posters, displaying coffin lids, an hanging effigies of political leaders?

Will you call out these displays as hate-filled and not Unionist culture?

Unionist Leaders’ silence on these matters is very concerning.

I have written to all Unionist political party leaders to ask that you speak up for the majority who are sickened by another year where cultural expressions are being hijacked for hateful purposes.

Kellie Armstrong MLA

On 13 Jul 2022, at 16:39, J H Allister wrote:

﻿Dear Kellie,

Burning effigies of living persons, as opposed to historic traitors or villains, is both wrong and offensive. It should play no part in cultural celebrations.

Such does nothing to aid any culture and, of course, only gives anti-loyalist forces, like the Alliance Party, the opportunity to further demonise that culture. An opportunity which your party is ever eager to exploit with the sanctimonious superiority in which Alliance excels.

Regards.

Jim Allister

On 13 Jul 2022, at 12:53, Armstrong, Kellie wrote:

Dear Jim

I am dismayed by your response.

You are the leader of a Unionist party in Northern Ireland. You have the opportunity to show leadership to condemn the burning of effigies but instead you turn it into a political statement against Alliance.

As you have failed to give an unequivocal condemnation, I will be publishing your response with my original request.

Kellie Armstrong MLA

Alliance Strangford

From: J H Allister Date: 13 July 2022 at 13:18:02 GMT-4

﻿Dear Kellie,

So it was about political point scoring for you!

My condemnation is unequivocal.

Regards.

Jim Allister

Sent from my iPhone