Incoming Irish language commissioner's media comments are 'revealing insight' into attitudes to freedom of expression - MLA

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston says comments by the incoming Irish language commissioner offer "a revealing insight” into his attitude to freedom of expression.

Criticism of media coverage of Belfast City Council’s controversial Irish policy by the incoming Irish language commissioner “offers a revealing insight” into his attitude to freedom of expression, an MLA has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Pol Deeds, the deputy chief executive of Foras na Gaeilge, accused the BBC of “platforming bigotry” in its coverage of the council’s decision to put Irish alongside English across the capital – linking that to an alleged threat by loyalist paramilitaries to burn council facilities.

The national broadcaster had allowed a range of views on the matter on its programme, including elected representatives and commentators on both sides of the argument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citing media reports on the disputed alleged threats, Mr Deeds posted on social media: “The result of the media - especially the BBC - platforming bigotry in the wake of [Belfast City Council’s] policy announcement. By failing to come out and defend their own policy - and UK law - TEO [the Executive Office] are failing in their duty of care to the new Commissioner before he has even taken up his post”.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has hit out at Mr Deeds’ comments, as well as Foras na Gaeilge’s approach to a commitment in the Stormont legislation which underpins the post. He highlighted the cross-border body’s concerns about a commitment in the act which requires “the sensitivities of those with different national and cultural identities” are taken into account.

“In December last year, Pol Deeds was part of the Foras na Gaeilge group which gave evidence to the Executive Office Committee. They openly stated that they believed the legislation did not go far enough”, Mr Gaston said.

He cited evidence presented by the group which stated: “In practice, this second principle could mean that people who wish to speak or see Irish must take into account the views of people who may not want this. This restriction represents a departure from best practice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gaston told the News Letter: “It is telling that someone who was prepared to put his name to such a document is reportedly thought suitable by the deputy first minister to serve as commissioner. It also offers a revealing insight into how he believes freedom of expression should operate.

“Mr Deeds tells us that his aggressive agenda on Irish should not have to take account of anyone who has issues with the language — and now he complains about people who object to it even being granted a hearing on the national broadcaster. Let us not forget, that broadcaster is funded by everyone”, the North Antrim MLA said.

He called on Mr Deeds to clarify “whether he believes all forms of culture should enjoy similar free rein, regardless of the views of local communities”.

“The reality is that Irish is associated with one community, and for some, their height of Irish is an IRA slogan, with zero desire to learn any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Does Mr Deeds believe that society as a whole would benefit from the rich band culture within loyalism — a tradition which produced world-class talent such as James Galway OBE?

“Or does he not see the contradiction in seeking to suppress all opposition to his preferred cultural expression, while others are regulated and constrained in a divided society?”, the TUV man said.