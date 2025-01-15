Increased funding for Northern Ireland among Irish government pledges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Increased investment in Northern Ireland is contained among policy pledges agreed by the groups hoping to form the Republic of Ireland's next government.

The draft programme for Government was published following agreement by negotiating teams from Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and groups of independents.

The document contains a commitment of one billion euro in further funding for the Shared Island Fund up to 2035.

There will also be increased staffing for the Shared Island Unit and enhanced work to foster collaboration between startups and businesses on the island.

A map of Northern Ireland

The draft documents pledges to prioritise the delivery of the FourNorth rail project for increased services in and out of Connolly Station in Dublin , and to work with the Northern Ireland Executive to deliver the A5 road network and other road connectivity projects in the northwest.

Elsewhere, the programme commits to funding for Northern Ireland students to participate in the Erasmus programme, engagements on establishing air connectivity between Dublin and the City of Derry airports.

It would also "deepen collaboration" between healthcare systems on the island and examine establishing an "all-island skills taskforce" with a focus on planning, construction and infrastructure development.

It would support Tourism Ireland to further integrate tourism offerings on an all-island basis.

The incoming Government will increase investment in "community-level reconciliation" in Northern Ireland , according to the draft document which has yet to be ratified by the memberships of the parties.

It also pledges to work with victims' groups, political parties and the British Government to develop a "fit-for-purpose mechanism to seek truth and justice for victims and their families" .

It says the Government will "play our full part in legacy processes and address the legacy of the conflict in this jurisdiction, including facilitating and supporting the Omagh Inquiry".

The incoming Government will advocate for the re-establishment and full operation of a Northern Ireland Civic Forum .

Elsewhere, the programme sets out an ambition to "enhance" Irish-British relations and establish new arrangements to support and strengthen interaction between the two Governments, encouraging co-operation including the North-South bodies.

This includes cooperation on a North-South and East-West basis in the area of renewable energy.

Under a heading dedicated to "building our shared island and rebuilding Ireland-UK relations, the authors of the document write: "The Government of Ireland is committed to the unity of the Irish people and believes that this can only be achieved through a sustained focus on and investment in reconciliation and we remain steadfast in implementing the Good Friday Agreement in full.

"The Good Friday Agreement is the blueprint for unlocking the full potential of our island and sets out the three strands necessary to do so - the relationship between communities in Northern Ireland , the relationship between North and South, and the relationship between Ireland and Britain .