​Reducing required MOT testing for vehicles in Northern Ireland from every year to every two years is being considered.

Stormont Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd said that, with modern vehicles built to high standards, they should be safer and therefore the consideration of biennial MOT testing is timely.

His department is seeking the views of the public around changing the frequency of MOT testing from one year to two years for some private cars, motorcycles and light goods vehicles.

It comes as the total number of MOT tests required is expected to rise to around 1.2 million for light vehicles and to 65,000 for heavy vehicles by 2030.

The Driver Vehicle Agency carried out 1.148 million vehicle tests last year

It is estimated that moving to biennial testing for cars between four and 10 years old and light goods vehicles between three and 10 years old would remove approximately 253,000 (26%) of one million vehicles from the testing regime each year.

Last year, the Driver Vehicle Agency carried out 1.148 million vehicle tests, which is reported to have been the second highest number ever recorded in a calendar year.

The first mandatory vehicle test is set to remain at four years for private cars and motorcycles and three years for light goods vehicles.

Mr O'Dowd said: “This consultation presents options for MOT test frequency as well as considering road safety, environmental impact, insurance premiums, and the potential impact on the local automotive industry.

“I am conscious that modern vehicles are built to high standards, and that this in turn should mean they are more reliable and also safer on our roads, and so consideration of biennial MOT testing is timely.

“I introduced Temporary Exemption Certificates for five- and seven year-old cars within specified date ranges.

“This measure, along with the recruitment of new staff and the use of overtime on Sundays and Bank Holidays, when vehicle testing is not normally conducted, means that the DVA has been able to reduce average waiting times for an MOT to 30 days on 13 January 2025 ."

He added: “I very much want to hear from the public, and those involved in our local automotive industry, particularly those involved in servicing vehicles.”