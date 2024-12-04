Initial expenses probe prompted by McMonagle scandal expected to complete in January

By David Thompson
Published 4th Dec 2024, 00:00 BST
​The series of controversies around Paula Bradshaw and her scrutiny committee have distracted from the questions the First Minister has yet to answer, with much of the focus on the chaos within the body meant to be scrutinising her.

A key question, which has never been addressed, relates to the period when the then-deputy first minister employed Michael McMonagle in her office.

The News Letter understands that an initial review into Assembly salaries and expanses, prompted by McMonagle scandal, is expected in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Sinn Fein press officer was convicted of child sex offences in September. It subsequently emerged that, before the police investigation into his activities began, he had been paid to work in Michelle O’Neill’s constituency office – while also being paid by a SF MP and the party centrally.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill refused to answer MLAs' questions about her party’s handling of recent scandals during an appearance at Stormont's TEO committee in October.placeholder image
First Minister Michelle O’Neill refused to answer MLAs' questions about her party’s handling of recent scandals during an appearance at Stormont's TEO committee in October.

He has been repeatedly referred to as a press officer by the party – but there was no mention of his apparent role as a constituency office employee.

Sinn Fein has said in the past that all assembly rules and procedures in relation to the employment and payment of staff “are properly followed”. However, the party wouldn’t be drawn on how many days per week Michael McMonagle worked in Michelle O'Neill's constituency office, if any.

Ms O’Neill also declined to answer a question from Timothy Gaston about his employment during the evidence session in October. ​

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The TUV MLA asked how many days per week had Mr McMonagle had worked in the Sinn Fein leader’s constituency office. The first minister said “I’m not answering questions that are not for this committee”.

Ms Bradshaw said it was an “employment contract” issue and after repeated questioning from Mr Gaston accused him of “badgering” Ms O’Neill. The first minister told MLAs that she takes her pledge of office very seriously and “would stand over my role in all of those things”. The assembly is currently probing whether assembly rules have been followed in relation to salaries and expenses with an initial report expected in January. The terms of reference have never been released by Assembly officials.

Related topics:First MinisterSinn FeinMLAs
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice