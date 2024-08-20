INLA gunshot video circulating online is actually from 2021 says the PSNI
The video shows two balaclava-clad gunmen armed with assault rifles firing at least 10 shots into the air beside a mural honouring INLA commander Michael Devine who was the last of the 1981 hunger strikers to die.
The anniversary of his death was today, and the Twitter account An Streachailt (@anfiancaillte, 6,600 followers) posted the video up along with the description: “Briogáid Dhoire - Arm Saoirse Náisiúnta na hÉireann [Derry Brigade INLA] paying tribute to their comrade Óglach Michael Devine.”
The account – which features Celtic fans holding aloft a Bobby Sands quote as its main picture – says it exists to serve as a “compendium of revolutionary media” for “historical preservation”.
The account also wrote: “Today, we remember H-Block martyr Oglach Michael 'Red Mick' Devine, Derry Brigade, Irish National Liberation Army, who gave his life for his cause & comrades after 60 days of hunger strike on this day in 1981.
"Fuair sé bás ar son saoirse na hÉireann, agus ní dhéanfaimid dearmad air. Saoirse go deo [he died for Irish freedom, and we will never forget him – freedom forever].”
Asked about the footage, the PSNI told the News Letter: “This video emerged in 2021.
"A full investigation was carried out, during which three men were arrested under the Terrorism Act.
"The three were released unconditionally following interview and the matter has since been filed pending further evidence.”