INLA gunshot video circulating online is actually from 2021 says the PSNI

A video which has been circulating online showing gunmen in Londonderry is actually from 2021, the police have told the News Letter.

The video shows two balaclava-clad gunmen armed with assault rifles firing at least 10 shots into the air beside a mural honouring INLA commander Michael Devine who was the last of the 1981 hunger strikers to die.

The anniversary of his death was today, and the Twitter account An Streachailt (@anfiancaillte, 6,600 followers) posted the video up along with the description: “Briogáid Dhoire - Arm Saoirse Náisiúnta na hÉireann [Derry Brigade INLA] paying tribute to their comrade Óglach Michael Devine.”

The account – which features Celtic fans holding aloft a Bobby Sands quote as its main picture – says it exists to serve as a “compendium of revolutionary media” for “historical preservation”.

Masked men fire a volley of shots at the mural of dead hunger striker Michael Devine; the footage actually stems from 2021, police say

The account also wrote: “Today, we remember H-Block martyr Oglach Michael 'Red Mick' Devine, Derry Brigade, Irish National Liberation Army, who gave his life for his cause & comrades after 60 days of hunger strike on this day in 1981.

"Fuair ​​sé bás ar son saoirse na hÉireann, agus ní dhéanfaimid dearmad air. Saoirse go deo [he died for Irish freedom, and we will never forget him – freedom forever].”

Asked about the footage, the PSNI told the News Letter: “This video emerged in 2021.

"A full investigation was carried out, during which three men were arrested under the Terrorism Act.