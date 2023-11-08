INLA-linked group denies being behind calls for a protest against the Israeli siege of Gaza at 11am on Remembrance Day

The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) has denied being behind calls for a protest against the Israeli siege of Gaza at 11am on Remembrance Day.

The flyer for the purported rally on Saturday

A flyer has circulated online calling for people to gather at Belfast City Hall on Saturday at the same time that the annual remembrance ceremony will take place at the cenotaph, located on the western side of the City Hall grounds.

The IRSP is widely regarded as the political wing of the INLA.

The protest flyer features an image of a new IRSP mural on the Falls Road, complete with an INLA logo of an assault rifle in a clenched fist, and the words "erected by the Irish Republican Socialist Movement" (a catch-all term for the INLA, IRSP, and their offshoots).

An image circulated by the IRSP recently about one of its new murals on the Falls Road

But when contacted by the News Letter about the flyer, the IRSP said: "This event is not organised by the IRSP and we also do not know where this originates from. We are not involved in this so it is probably a hoax."

The PSNI said: "We are aware of this social media post. We are making enquiries into its authenticity."

It comes against a backdrop of tension around a planned protest in London on Remembrance Day (which has been promoted by the Londonderry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign).

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday: “This weekend people around the UK will come together in quiet reflection to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

Image put out by the IDF on Wednesday showing a column of refugees moving south along the Gaza Strip

“It is because that sacrifice is so immense, that Saturday’s planned protest is not just disrespectful but offends our heartfelt gratitude to the memory of those who gave so much so that we may live in freedom and peace today…

"To our veterans and their families, I assure you that we will do everything it takes to protect this special weekend for you and our country, as we come together to reflect on those who protected our freedom.”

Meanwhile the conflict in Gaza goes on, after Israeli units pushed into Gaza City itself on Tuesday – the largest of five towns in the Gaza Strip (the others being North Gaza, Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, and Deir al-Balah in the centre of the strip).

Video has emerged showing lines of people apparently leaving the Gaza City area for the south along a corridor of land the army has set aside.

Meanwhile the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said their forces had killed Hamas’ head of weapons and industries, Mohsen Abu Zina, who "served as one of Hamas’ leading weapon developers, with expertise in strategic weapons and rockets".

The latest UN death toll bulletin on Tuesday said "the reported fatality toll since the start of the hostilities to 10,328, of whom 67% are said to be children and women, according to the Ministry of Health, Gaza [which is under Hamas control].

"About 2,450 others, including 1,350 children, have been reported missing and may be trapped or dead under the rubble, awaiting rescue or recovery…

"The death toll among Israeli soldiers in Gaza remains 30, according to official Israeli sources."

Meanwhile over 40,000 homes have been destroyed and some 222,000 have been partially damaged the UN said, and about 65% of the entire 2.3 million people in the strip are now listed as "internally displaced" (meaning, they have sought refuge away from their homes).

The BBC meanwhile reported on Wednesday that "a source familiar with talks over the fate of the hostages taken by Hamas in its 7 October attacks has told the BBC that discussions are taking place around the release of 12 hostages, half of them Americans, in exchange for a three-day humanitarian pause".