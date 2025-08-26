Intertrade UK: Government veto on 'independent' scrutiny body's work, finances and communications

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn will control the operation of an "independent" body set up to scrutinise government commitments to internal UK trade. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A trade body set up under the DUP-Tory deal to restore Stormont – and hailed as providing “independent scrutiny” of a government commitment to internal UK trade – will be largely controlled by the Secretary of State, it has emerged.

The terms of reference for Intertrade UK have been released by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), and show that the government will have a veto on key decisions – as well as the ability to direct the body’s work.

The group’s discussions and details of its meetings – as well as any media queries – will all be tightly controlled by the NIO, and Hilary Benn’s agreement will be required for information to be divulged to the public.

Intertrade UK – chaired by former First Minister Arlene Foster – was set up under the Safeguarding the Union deal between the DUP and the previous government. In that deal, it was claimed that the body would provide “independent scrutiny” of a key government commitment on internal UK trade as part of its oversight role.

The government’s “permanent UK Internal Market Guarantee” pledged that more than 80% of all freight movements from Great Britain to Northern Ireland would “move within the UK internal market and customs territory”.

Alongside the Independent Monitoring Panel, Intertrade UK was to independently oversee this commitment.

However, in the newly published terms of reference, this isn’t listed as one of three “key roles” of the organisation. Instead, the organisation’s remit is described as advisory – both to government and business – and focused on the promotion of trade within the current arrangements.

The terms of reference also spell out the level of control exercised by the government in how Intertrade UK works – and what work it carries out.

Its annual “programme of work” will be submitted to the Secretary of State “for agreement”. The agenda for each meeting “will be agreed jointly in advance”, with a draft proposed by the Chair, “taking account of steers from the East West Council and the Secretary of State”.

Chair Baroness Foster and Intertrade UK members “may participate in public events on behalf of the group and represent the group in other fora with the agreement of the Secretary of State”, the rules explain.

Outside experts can be called to assist the group, with Mr Benn’s agreement – or on his request. Public information on the group’s work will be tightly controlled by the NIO, who say: “No information relating to discussions will be shared with parties outside of the UK Government without agreement of the group and the Secretary of State. This includes sharing of meeting papers and responding to media enquiries, which will be managed by the NIO”.

The panel, chaired by Baroness Foster, and including prominent business leaders, serve at the “discretion” of the Labour minister, for a maximum period of three years.

The Independent Monitoring Panel, set up alongside Intertrade UK, is also responsible for monitoring the government’s ‘UK Internal Market Guarantee’. In February, the Secretary of State told Parliament that the first six month reporting period had commenced on the 1st January and would conclude on 30th June 2025.

Mr Benn told MPs: “The Internal Market Guarantee relates to movements taking place under the UK internal market system. The Guarantee undertakes that more than 80% of all freight movements from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will be treated as ‘not at risk’ of moving onwards to the EU, and therefore moving within the UK internal market. Relevant data will be provided to the Panel to support it performing its monitoring functions.

“The Government believes that this progress demonstrates our continued commitment to protecting the UK internal market. I look forward to considering the Panel’s first report, later this year”.

The News Letter has asked the NIO whether it disputes the assertion that the body is not independent of government - with the Secretary of State having overall control.

This newspaper also asked the government whether it can confirm that more than 80% of all freight movements from Great Britain to NI are taking place under the UK internal market scheme, as promised in the Safeguarding the Union deal.