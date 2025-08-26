Intertrade UK 'made up of good people' but is 'useless' in scrutiny role - Robin Swann

UUP MP Robin Swann.

A trade body set up in the deal which restored devolution will be “useless” with regard to its ability to act independently and hold the government to account, Robin Swann has said.

The UUP MP was responding to the release of the terms of reference for Intertrade UK – which were adopted at a meeting in Fermanagh in February – but were only released by the government yesterday (Tuesday).

The DUP says it supported the panel’s creation – and respects its ability “to fully carry out the work programme they have set”.

The body was one of two listed in the Safeguarding the Union deal as providing “independent scrutiny” of government commitments on protecting the UK internal market despite a trade border down the Irish Sea.

Robin Swann said Intertrade UK “was launched with great noise and furore, the panel is made up of good people, well equipped for the role – but months on we’re yet to see output or results”.

The South Antrim MP also told the News Letter: “The Safeguarding the Union deal sold Intertrade UK as part of the solution to address the Windsor Framework – it promised to act independently and hold the government to account – but it’s now clear that it will be useless in that purpose.

“Intertrade UK simply cannot hold the government to account and be accountable to the Northern Ireland Office – it would be a farce to suggest otherwise”.

The News Letter asked Intertrade UK’s chair Baroness Foster for a comment on the terms of reference, but there was no response at the time of writing.

The DUP’s economy spokesperson Phillip Brett said: “We welcomed the creation of Intertrade UK to boost trade and within the Union, including its focus on enhancing connectivity between the four nations of the United Kingdom”.

The North Belfast MLA added: “We support its members in carrying out that task and respect their ability to fully carry out the work programme they have set.