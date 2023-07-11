Intransigence of parade opponents highlighted by weekend cross-community encounters: DUP MP

Craigavon Protestant Boys FB Facebook photo

The DUP MP said two encounters reported on social media were a true reflection of the Orange and band culture – not often reported in favour of “scare stories”.

Mr Campbell’s comments related to an image of a young GAA fan having a go on a loyalist bandsman’s bass drum, and the delay of an Orange parade in Moneymore to facilitate the passage of a coach carrying the All-Ireland winning Derry minors’ team. ​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on the band’s Facebook post read: “Wee lads in Gaelic tops loving it in Cookstown tonight. Despite what some would have the world believe, we simply do it because we love it."Mr Campbell said the behaviour of the band members and Orangemen compared favourably “to the intransigence of residents who cannot tolerate their neighbours walking home from church, even for a few minutes”.He said: “The last few days have shown some examples of both accommodation and intransigence within our society. Few young children are not fascinated by the ‘big drum’ and when two young boys approached the bass drummer of Craigavon Protestant Boys flute band to have a go, he was more than happy to encourage them.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell

"It just so happened the boys also happened to be GAA fans. Far from the scare stories, this is the reality for the vast majority of our bands and their members who are proud of their music and want others to enjoy it too.”Referring to the events in Moneymore, the East Londonderry MP said: “It only took a few minutes for Orangemen in Moneymore to stand aside and ensure the local Gaelic team could pass through. It only takes a few minutes also for a short Orange parade after a church service to pass by. However, whilst there was accommodation on display in Moneymore, on the same day it was intransigence of some residents on display in Portadown.