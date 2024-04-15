Inverness parade by local members of Apprentice Boys of Derry approved by authorities after running for 15 years without incident - prompts petition of opposition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The City of Inverness Apprentice Boys Club parade is due to take place on 20 April with several hundred members expected to take part.
Last month the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland lost a court appeal over a decision to block a parade in Stonehaven.
The planned march was to mark the opening of a new lodge in the area.
However the parade in Inverness - which is totally independent of the Orange Order - has been given full approval by the local authority, after consultation with Police Scotland.
A spokesperson for Highland Council said: “The parade has received approval according to the requirements of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 and Highland Council’s scheme of delegation. Details of the parade route were sent to Police Scotland, roads, and local Ward Councillors for consultation and no objections were received.”
However, the decision prompted an online petition against the parade which has now gained 4,800 signatures.
Started by Alasdair Marshall, he says that as a highland resident he is "alarmed" by the upcoming march.
"This group's traditions, music, marches and practices are deeply rooted in sectarianism," he said. "Not only would this event - with its expected 300 marchers - severely disrupt daily activities and cause significant traffic congestion, but it also risks poisoning our peaceful environment."
He did not allege the parade had ever caused any trouble but said it “could potentially incite hostility or division” and urged the council “to reconsider allowing this parade to take place within our peaceful city limits”.
However the Apprentice Boys of Derry said the parade has been running for 15 years without incident.
General Secretary William Moore said: "The members of City of Inverness Apprentice Boys Club have been holding an annual parade in Inverness since the club opened 15 years ago.
"There has never been trouble at the parade which consists of a few hundred members. The event creates very little disruption and concludes after a short walk through the city centre.
"The people who describe the parade as a hate march really need to review and examine their own level of tolerance and respect for other cultures and traditions."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.