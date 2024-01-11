Jim Allister has described the refusal of Invest NI to release investment data related to the Windsor Framework as “curious” – saying they have released similar figures in the past.

However a spokesperson for the organisation said the figures requested by the News Letter is “live information” and therefore can’t be quantified for commercial reasons.

Yesterday, Invest NI – the body tasked with handling foreign investment in Northern Ireland – said that there has been an increase in interest in the province from investors since the deal was signed.

However, they refused to release any figures saying that “this information is commercially sensitive as it would give other economic agencies, which we are competing with to attract investment, an insight into our pipeline”.

The North Antrim MLA said: “It is very difficult to credit what Invest NI are saying in light of the fact that data of this nature was regularly disclosed in response to Assembly questions. In the past, Invest NI has been able to disclose how many visits by potential foreign direct investors took place in each constituency, been able to break this down by constituency and even by town – and been able to provide a breakdown of the number of jobs created by constituency and the inward investment visits by constituency.

“Why Invest NI cannot therefore provide information on whether there has been an increase in foreign direct investment or expressions of interest in FDI since the Windsor Framework was signed is curious indeed and something which requires further explanation.”

Invest NI said the information provided in the Assembly Questions is “historical data” but the News Letter had asked for current expressions of interest and that “is therefore live information. As we have stated, we have seen an increase in interest but for commercial reasons we are not in a position to quantify this.”

When the Windsor Framework was launched early last year, the Prime Minister said it created "the world's most exciting economic zone" – and US President Joe Biden said there were “scores of major American corporations wanting to come here, wanting to invest.”