Investigation after masked protesters disrupt police meetings in Belfast

Detectives have launched an investigation after protesters, some with masks covering their faces, disrupted two police meetings in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives have launched an investigation after protesters, some with masks covering their faces, disrupted two police meetings in Belfast.

A senior officer said those who had attended the District Policing and Community Safety Partnerships (DPCSP) meetings reported feeling threatened and intimidated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has blamed dissident republicans for carrying out the action as part of an orchestrated campaign against the PSNI.

Detectives have launched an investigation after protesters, some with masks covering their faces, disrupted two police meetings in Belfast.

Police said the DPCSP meetings allow them to engage with local people and business owners to discuss issues such as crime rates, internet safety, burglary and offences against vulnerable members of the community.

Belfast District Commander Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said: “In the second of a series of statutory public meetings focusing on creating safer communities across the city this week, North Belfast DPCSP met in Girdwood Community Hub on Tuesday 25th February.

“During the course of this event, a number of protesters, some of whom were masked, entered the building and disrupted the public meeting by behaving in a disorderly manner to the extent that it had to be moved to another room within the community hub and concluded the agenda business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A similar protest at a DPCSP meeting in St Comgall’s in west Belfast on Monday also resulted in disruption to the public meeting and, again, the partnership activity resumed undeterred.”

The officer added: “Many of those attending both meetings reported feeling threatened and intimidated.

“Whilst we would always seek to facilitate peaceful protest, disorderly behaviour which prevents a lawful public meeting is not acceptable.

“We have commenced an immediate investigation in respect to these incidents, which includes the reviewing of video evidence which was gathered at both events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would appeal to anyone with any information on those who behaved in a disorderly manner at these events to contact police on 101 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”

Mr Linsday said the meetings allow communities to identify issues of concern.

He added: “We would like to acknowledge the majority support for the DPCSP’s work and always welcome effective, responsible and meaningful channels for accountability and engagement.

“We will be working with Police and Community Safety Partnership chairs to ensure that moving forward these meetings can take place in a safe and orderly fashion free from unlawful harassment and intimidation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robinson said: “This appears to be the latest incident in a ramping up of dissident republican agitation against the police.

“This was both a throwback to the past, and follows the erection of posters aimed at warning people off joining the police.”

He added: “Those involved in these scenes stand in stark contrast to police officers who not only serve our entire community but do so against an ongoing threat to their safety.

“People across Northern Ireland, regardless of their background want to feel safe in their homes and on our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They want effective policing and to see embarrassing displays like this relegated to history.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the behaviour of those who disrupted the meetings “needs to be called out and challenged”.

She said: “Policing is an inherent part of the transformation of our society and of keeping people safe.

“Policing and Community Safety Partnerships give local people a say on how work is taken forward in their neighbourhoods to improve community safety and tackle anti-social behaviour.

“They also work to build local confidence in the PSNI.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Turning up to shout down speakers at a DPCSP public meeting is an attack on all of the people of west Belfast and of north Belfast.”

DUP north Belfast MLA Brian Kingston said: “This was an appalling act of intimidation and a publicity stunt.

“One of them made an aggressive statement complaining that members of their group have come under investigation from the PSNI.

“This was a public meeting to discuss community policing with community representatives and residents from both sides of the community along with PSNI officers and other statutory bodies represented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is disgraceful that local residents, including children, in attendance were subjected to this aggressive behaviour which was shocking and traumatic for some.”

Policing Board Vice Chair Brendan Mullan condemned the disruption of the meetings.

He said: “Everyone has the right to protest but they do not have the right to disrupt meetings by shouting others down and denying their right to participate in public meetings.

“There are now positive discussions and partnership working between the police and local communities across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Discussions that people want on issues that matter to them.