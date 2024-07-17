Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dorothy Household, 45, died in the no-warning IRA bomb attack in the Tower of London on 17 July 1974, while the two young children in her care for the day were left severely injured.

The tower was crowded with tourists at the time and 41 people - many of them children - were rushed to hospital after the blast.

Witnesses described seeing one child with a foot blown off. Fourteen of the injured were described as being in a serious condition, with a hospital spokesman saying many would be patients "for a long time"

An IRA bomb in the Tower of London killed librarian Dorothy Household and seriously injured two small children in her care for the day. The attack was 50 years ago today, 17 July 1974.

A 10lb bomb had been placed between the carriage wheels of an antique canon.

The Tower opened three days later but several parties of school children cancelled planned visits.

Kenny Donaldson is Director of the Lisnaskea-based South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), which supports innocent victims and survivors of terrorism across the UK, Republic of Ireland and beyond.

He said they have been in touch with Dorothy's "very dignified" family for some years to help ensure her memory is not forgotten

SEFF has created a memorial patch to represent the life of Dorothy Household, a librarian killed by an IRA bomb in the Tower of London.

Dorothy was recognised by her family and others, he said, as "an amazing and committed Christian" who worked closely at the time with Rev George Lovell, who in turn supported peacemaking initiatives in Northern Ireland.

She attended Parchmore Methodist Church and Community Centre in south London and was instrumental in major renovations in the building which now provide dedicated community space which is still doing "sterling work for the wider community"

Dorothy had taken two young children on a tour of the tower, to give their parents a break for the day.

"The little ones that were with her were severely injured but thankfully survived. At least 40 other people were also injured, with many losing limbs and suffering severe facial injuries,” Kenny said.

The SEFF memorial quilt, entitled, Terrorism Knows No Borders. Each patch represents a life ended by terrorism.

SEFF has sought to keep Dorothy's memory alive, for example with a special patch representing her life on a Memorial Quilt.