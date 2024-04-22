Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At this stage it is not known where the singing took place or when the clip was made.

It was posted on social media on Saturday and was known to be circulating via Whatsapp on Friday.

In the video, about 20 men sing raucously along to an IRA song based on the tune and chorus of ‘This Old Man’.

The ten men murdered by the IRA at Kingsmills in 1976. TUV leader Jim Allister said the IRA song was especially insensitive in light of the recent findings of the Kingsmills Massacre inquest. Montage from Border Cleansing by Maurice Wylie.

It appears to be taken in some sort of licences premises as most of them appear to be having alcoholic drinks on their tables.

One verse from the song is as follows;-

“This old man, he shot seven

"All good provos go to heaven

“With a knick knack, paddy whack, Give a dog a bone.

"Send those British b******s home.”

The final verse is as follows;-

"This old man, he shot ten.“Give us a gun and we'll do it again.“With a knick knack, paddy whack, Give a dog a bone.

“Send those British b******s home.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said today that the video was particularly insensitive coming so close to the findings of the legacy inquest for the Kingsmills Massacre – in which ten men were killed. The coroner said it was “an overtly sectarian” atrocity by the IRA.

The IRA killed the ten Protestant workmen in Kingsmills, south Armagh as they drove home from work in a minibus in 1976 during a period of sectarian tit-for-tat murders.

Mr Allister said: “I welcome the fact that the PSNI have launched an investigation into a video showing Republicans glorifying Provo murder.“It is now up to the PSNI to find out who is involved in this open glorification of brutal IRA murder. There is an onus on those who know where this took place and who was involved to come clean. Not only do those involved endorse slaughter but they say they will do it again.

“It is telling that they stop at the number ten when singing about those who were shot – the number of victims of the Kingsmill Massacre, something we were reminded of just last week with the chilling outcome of the inquest was made public.

“Tellingly, no one intervenes to stop what is taking place. Indeed, what is sung is greeted by applause and laughter.

“Many people – particularly innocent victims – will be watching what happens with this case very carefully. Both those involved and where the singing took place will I believe be most interesting. Will the truth of this incident match up with the public utterances of organisations?”

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the video clip.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police have received a report of a video circulating on social media and are currently investigating the circumstances.”

Two weeks ago Coroner Brian Sherrard criticised the IRA and Sinn Fein for refusing to engage with the inquest despite 10 years of appeals for people with information to come forward.

He singled out the political representatives of the IRA and the terror group itself for failing to make any disclosures to the inquest or even admit “the utter wrongness” of the attack.

“The glaring omission in the Inquest,” he said, “was the absence of any disclosure or evidence from those who caused the deaths. Unlike other ‘legacy’ inquests which have examined the actions of the state in directly causing death, those responsible for the deaths at Kingsmills have not given an account either personally or through any organisation or any political party.

“Numerous calls to assist and provide answers were met with silence. Accordingly the inquest did not receive disclosure from any individual concerned in the attack, nor their organisation nor their political representatives although expert evidence was given that records may well exist.”