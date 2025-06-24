An Iranian dissident who was granted political asylum in Belfast believes America and Israel were right to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities - as he believes the state would present a threat to the entire region if it created a nuclear bomb.

Hamid Savar is a 35-year-old Iranian who was granted political asylum in Belfast after being jailed in Iran for taking part in street protests against the repressive regime.

A postgraduate student of international law, he lived in Belfast for almost three years after being granted asylum, but is now studying in London, though considering returning to NI.

He was speaking after an air raid by American B-2 stealth bombers and a salvo of submarine-launched missiles hit Iran’s nuclear facilities early on Sunday. Israel and Iran continue to launch strikes against each other despite a supposed ceasefire brokered by Donald Trump.

Hamid Savar pictured protesting for political change in his home country of Iran, in front of Belfast City Hall in 2023.

Hamid said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran was enriching uranium in order to achieve an atomic bomb.

"It's obvious that Iran supports terror groups like Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis to attack America's allies in the region. So it is quite normal that the US and Israel reacted in order to defend themselves."

And he is adamant that Israel's attacks on Iran was "were not targeting civilians - although civilians may also be killed - but targetting the brutal regime”.

Hamid rejects the idea that the attacks reinforce the need for Iran to have a nuclear deterent.

"It is not logical for a brutal government who is supporting terrorism in the whole region to achieve an atomic bomb; they are a danger to all the surrounding nations.

"Iranians are not happy that they've been attacked, but in my view this is the only solution, to get rid of this brutal regime."

He accepts that American military intervention in regime changes can cause greater problems that they solve.

"But when it comes to Iran, the situation is different because Iranian people have been taken hostage by the brutal regime."

He would like to see the son of the late Iranian Shah (King), who is in exile in the US, lead an interim government prior to elections.

"The current regime has been obsessed with destroying Israel since it took power in 1975. But they have no right to say a country should be destroyed.

"Iranians live in poverty and have bread taken from their mouths to fund Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houtis to destroy another country.”

His mother and sister have been interrogated overnight by Iranian intelligence because of him, before being set free.

"But I won't stop because I'm reflecting the voices of Iranians who've been captured in Iran as prisoners."

He has not had a direct threat to his personal safety in the UK yet, "but it does happen to all activists outside Iran".

As for the situation in Gaza, where international observers accuse Israel of inflicting near famine conditions on civilians, he replies: "My priority is my own country. Hamas must face the consequences of the war it started on October 7.”

He endorses the UN peace plan of two independent states for Israel and the Palestinians.