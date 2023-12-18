Ireland is slammed for free-loading off western countries to ensure its own security, in essay by influential London policy thinker
Dean Godson, director of the think-tank Policy Exchange, which is seen as often helping shape the direction of the Conservative Party government, in an essay in today’s News Letter explicitly criticises the Republic’s refusal to contribute properly to western defences.
(Click here to read the article: ‘Dean Godson: Ireland free-loads off UK on security, yet displays rampant post-Brexit Anglophobia,’ December 18)
The article, which was first published in The Spectator magazine under the headline ‘Ireland’s security freeloading is a threat to Britain’, is highly unusual because notable political figures in London rarely criticise Dublin, no matter how frequently the Republic attacks the UK.
Mr Godson writes that the Republic “is now on the new front line. Three-quarters of all cables in the northern hemisphere pass through Irish waters”. He says it is highly dependent in energy “importing 100% of its oil and 71% of gas”.
Yet, he writes, the Irish state remains “one of the biggest security freeloaders in Europe”. He says the UK taxpayer then “effectively foots many of the bills. All this obtains despite the rampant post-Brexit Anglophobia of much of the Republic – which, as so often, goes largely unremarked in the UK”.