An influential Westminster policy expert has written a scathing criticism of Ireland for free-loading on security from the UK and other nations, while engaging in “rampant” Anglophobia.

Dean Godson is director of Policy Exchange, the Westminster think-tank which is influential in helping shape the thinking of Conservative government. It is unusual for such establishment voices to criticise Ireland explicitly

The article, which was first published in The Spectator magazine under the headline ‘Ireland’s security freeloading is a threat to Britain’, is highly unusual because notable political figures in London rarely criticise Dublin, no matter how frequently the Republic attacks the UK.

Mr Godson writes that the Republic “is now on the new front line. Three-quarters of all cables in the northern hemisphere pass through Irish waters”. He says it is highly dependent in energy “importing 100% of its oil and 71% of gas”.