Ireland's deputy prime minister criticises Irish fans who booed God Save the King before football match with England

England's Declan Rice (right) sings the national anthem during the UEFA Nations League Group F match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

​Ireland's deputy premier has criticised the booing of the English national anthem ahead of Saturday's encounter with the Republic of Ireland in Dublin .

Tanaiste Micheal Martin insisted the vast majority of Irish fans in the stadium did respect the singing of God Save The King and he said overall the match was a "very happy occasion".

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attended the match along with Irish Premier Simon Harris after the two leaders held a bilateral meeting earlier in the day.

England won the Nations League game 2-0.

The high-profile encounter was also marked by boos for England stars Declan Rice and Jack Grealish , who both switched international allegiances from Ireland earlier in their careers.

Rice and Grealish answered their critics by scoring the two goals for England .

The game also drew focus on interim England manager Lee Carsley over his choice not to sing God Save the King.

Former midfielder Carsley played for the Republic of Ireland at international level.

On a visit to Newry in Co Down on Monday, Mr Martin was asked about the booing of the English anthem.

"I wasn't happy with it," he told reporters.

"I think when we're hosting any country in the world, we should pay respect to their anthem, just as they should pay respect to our anthem.

"But the vast, vast majority of fans did pay respect, but you get that, I mean it's football. And I thought overall the match was played in a wonderful atmosphere, there was a very happy atmosphere in the Aviva .

"We didn't win. I think the English team were very strong on the night, and there was some very good football played. We could have had one or two.

"And I'm delighted that Chiedozie (Ogbene) got man of the match because he hails from Cork and actually played with my GAA club when he was a young fella. So we've a particular interest in his fortunes and he's done very well with the green shirt on.