A general view of a rally for Irish unification organised by Pro-unity group Ireland's Future at the Ulster Hall in Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER IrishUnity. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Ireland's Future event at Ulster Hall in Belfast - 21 images

Hundreds of people who gathered at the Ulster Hall in Belfast were told that the majority of political unionism has adopted “the ostrich approach” to the possibility of a united Ireland.

By Gemma Murray
2 hours ago

Here are some images from the event.

1.

Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams listens during a rally for Irish unification organised by Pro-unity group Ireland's Future at the Ulster Hall in Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER IrishUnity. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Photo: Liam McBurney

2.

Irish senator Frances Black speaks during a rally for Irish unification organised by Pro-unity group Ireland's Future at the Ulster Hall in Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER IrishUnity. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Photo: Liam McBurney

3.

SNP President Michael Russell speaks during a rally for Irish unification organised by Pro-unity group Ireland's Future at the Ulster Hall in Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story COURTS Independence Russell. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Photo: Liam McBurney

4. SNP President Michael Russell speaks during a rally for Irish unification organised by Pro-unity group Ireland's Future at the Ulster Hall in Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story COURTS Independence Russell. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Photo: Liam McBurney

