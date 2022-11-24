Ireland's Future event at Ulster Hall in Belfast - 21 images

Hundreds of people who gathered at the Ulster Hall in Belfast were told that the majority of political unionism has adopted “the ostrich approach” to the possibility of a united Ireland.
Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams listens during a rally for Irish unification organised by Pro-unity group Ireland's Future at the Ulster Hall in Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER IrishUnity. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Irish senator Frances Black speaks during a rally for Irish unification organised by Pro-unity group Ireland's Future at the Ulster Hall in Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER IrishUnity. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
SNP President Michael Russell speaks during a rally for Irish unification organised by Pro-unity group Ireland's Future at the Ulster Hall in Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story COURTS Independence Russell. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
