Ireland's Future: Ex-unionist PR man says 'Union does not appeal to liberals like me'

Ben Collins - who was one of the "cultural unionists" speaking at Ireland's Future's event at Dublin's 3Arena on Saturday - made the comments to the News Letter in advance of the launch of his book titled 'Irish Unity: Time to Prepare'.

It will be launched at No Alibis bookshop in the Botanic area of south Belfast on Thursday night, and then at Portcullis House in Westminster on October 17 (where it will be accompanied by a panel debate involving the SDLP, Alliance, and Sinn Fein).

Mr Collins works for corporate PR firm Hume Brophy.

Since 2001 he has either been a member of or has volunteered to help the following parties: the UUP, the Conservative Party, the Lib Dems, and the Alliance Party.

He said that, prior to joining Alliance in 2011, he had already decided he wanted Irish unity.

Today he is a member of no party.

He said: "I had always felt British and Irish. My sense of Irishness grew particularly when I lived in Britain and my sense of Britishness lessened.

"The Good Friday Agreement and the peace it ushered in enabled me to look at constitutional arrangements in a way which wasn’t possible during the Troubles.

"I was determined that I was not going to be forced into a United Ireland by violence or threats of violence.

"My long-term aspiration for Irish unity became an urgent necessity because of Brexit. Irish unity is the escape hatch from the dysfunction of Westminster.

"I do not feel that Unionism represents who I am or what I want to see in a society. As someone who lived in Scotland and Wales I saw how their indigenous languages were protected and think the same should happen in Northern Ireland.

"I also believe in equal marriage and a woman’s right to choose.

"These are basic human rights and Unionism seems determined to block people in Northern Ireland having the same rights which citizens in the rest of the UK and Ireland have.

"A New Ireland offer the prospect of a pluralist society in a way which is not possible in Northern Ireland.

"I think economically Irish unity would be better for the region which is currently Northern Ireland and would provide a more prosperous and peaceful place for future generations.

"The European Single Market is the largest economic bloc in the world and offer business opportunities not possible in Brexit Britain.

"I am still a believer in social liberalism, remain pro-European and believe in enterprise. What has changed from 2001 is that I am convinced that the best way to achieve this is through Irish unity."

Given that he has changed his political affiliation a number of times, what's to say he won't just abandon his united Ireland stance too?

"No that’s not going to happen," he said.

"My thinking evolved over the course of 25 years since Good Friday Agreement.

"[T]he circumstances are completely different to then: Brexit, Westminster dysfunction, Unionism not being relevant or reflecting views of liberal people like me, and the vastly superior economic growth in Irish Republic, compared to UK.

"Scotland is likely to go independent at some point over the coming years and even in Wales there is growing support for independence.

"The UK is unlikely to continue to exist, certainly in its current format. Only through Irish unity can citizens living in island of Ireland enjoy full benefits of EU membership."