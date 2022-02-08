Irish and Ulster-Scots legislation to be introduced before Assembly election in May

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald (left) with Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at an Irish language protest at Stormont in 2019

The Northern Ireland Office minister indicated it would be better passed before the poll, so it does not “become a contentious element of what is already going to be a pretty contentious election campaign”.

The latest timeline comes months after a previous deadline set by the Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, expired without the introduction of legislation at Westminster. Last summer, Mr Lewis said he would bring forward legislation for a cultural package – including provisions for Irish and Ulster-Scots – if Stormont failed to act by October.

Mr Burns today also indicated that in terms of controversial proposals over dealing with the past, the government is “considering next steps incredibly carefully”.

The Stormont parties were unable to agree to introduce cultural and language legislation in the Assembly which was part of the New Decade New Approach (NDNA) deal.

The plans include an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression to promote respect for diversity as well as an Irish language commissioner and a commissioner to develop language, arts and literature associated with the Ulster-Scots/Ulster British tradition.

The resignation of First Minister Paul Givan means no new legislation can be introduced at Stormont.

Giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Mr Burns insisted Westminster was committed to act if Stormont did not.

“The legislation is pretty much ready … it remains our commitment but we’re obviously disappointed it wasn’t taken forward as an NDNA commitment where it sat with the Executive and the Assembly,” he told the committee.

“I can’t give you a specific time … the secretary of state was genuine in his desire to bring it forward by the end of October, we didn’t do that for a variety of reasons, other business, timing, matters politically but we remain committed to the undertaking that we’ve given, that were it not legislated for in Stormont, we will do it here in Westminster and that remains the case.

“I think what I can say very candidly is that it is our expectation that this is not going to be passed by Stormont before the end of the mandate and that we are absolutely expecting that we are going to have to do this in Westminster and we remain committed to bringing this legislation forward in Westminster.”

He continued: “I think we can all agree, it is definitely the government’s view that it would be a good thing if this was completed and didn’t become a contentious element of what is already going to be a pretty contentious election campaign.”