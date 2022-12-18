New taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Following the latest reshuffle in Dublin, TUV leader Jim Allister said he didn’t think the switch from Simon Coveney to Micheal Martin as minister for foreign affairs – a portfolio that deals with Northern Ireland issues – would have much impact.

The main change is that Leo Varadkar has replaced Mr Martin as taoiseach, with Mr Martin becoming the deputy premier and foreign minister.

“In reality I don’t think it matters who the personalities round the cabinet table in Dublin are,” Jim Allister said.

"What’s needed to resolve the situation is robust action by our own UK Government. Tweaking the protocol achieves nothing. What is needed is the re-establishment of British sovereignty across His Majesty’s kingdom.

"That can only happen once Article Six has been fully restored and we can trade freely with the rest of the UK.”

Mr Allister added: "The current situation where there is part of the UK governed by laws we do not make and cannot change overseen by a foreign court is intolerable.

"The solution will not come from Dublin making more pleasant sounding noises but from the UK standing up for its citizens here in Northern Ireland rather than abandoning us to the status of an EU colony.”