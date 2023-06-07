News you can trust since 1737
Despite travelling to Belfast to speak to some of Stormont’s main political parties, Tanaiste Micheal Martin enjoyed two special visits in east Belfast.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 7th Jun 2023, 22:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 22:19 BST

The Tanaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) met the East Belfast GAA, an organisation which has faced threats since forming, including a security alert at grounds it uses for practise last months.

Mr Martin described the club as pioneering, bringing Gaelic games to east Belfast.

Mr Martin finished his day with a visit to the Museum of Orange Heritage in east Belfast to learn more about the work of the Orange Order.

He met the Orange Order's Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson and Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning for a tour of the centre.

Furthermore, the Tanaiste was clear that the Irish Government would still adhere to their commitments to help once the Executive was up and running with things like the A5 and other infrastructure projects.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin leaving the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast with gifts after a guided tour by Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson and Deputy Grand MasterHarold Henning, after meeting with some of Stormont's main political parties earlier on Wednesday
Tanaiste Micheal Martin (centre) leaving the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast with gifts after a guided tour by Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson and Deputy Grand MasterHarold Henning, after meeting with some of Stormont's main political parties earlier on Wednesday
Tanaiste Micheal Martin leaving the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast with gifts after a guided tour by Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson and Deputy Grand MasterHarold Henning, after meeting with some of Stormont's main political parties earlier on Wednesday
