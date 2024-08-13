Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Irish Football Association has said it stands against all forms of discrimination after video emerged which appeared to show sectarian singing in the social club of Coleraine FC.

Coleraine Football Club says it is now investigating a private function on its premises.

Videos posted on social media on Monday and Tuesday appear to show members of a flute band in white shirts playing, with the sign 'Welcome to Coleraine Social Club' over the bar.

During one song people can be heard chanting ‘F**k the Pope and Virgin Mary’.

In another, a rendition of the sectarian 'Billy Boys' song is apparently sung, including the line, "We're up to our necks in F****n Blood".

East Londonderry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter urged Coleraine FC and its social club to take action.

“Coleraine FC and the social club need to take a hard look at the hateful, divisive message this sends to our community and take action immediately,” she said.

Coleraine FC issued a statement saying it has been made aware of videos circulating on social media of a private function held in its Social Club.

"While the Club does not oversee activities that occur during private functions, we are conducting an investigation with the organisers of the event and will review our hire policy," it said. "Coleraine Football Club will make no further comment."

A spokesman for the Irish Football Association said: "We are aware of the social media footage in question and have raised the matter directly with the club. We stand against all forms of discrimination."