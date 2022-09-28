The ministers said they discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol, legacy proposals and how to re-establish the Stormont powersharing executive, during their meeting in Hillsborough.

Mr Coveney said: “We have had a really good discussion dealing with some quite contentious issues that really have been polarising opinion in Northern Ireland.

“Obviously the protocol, the approach towards the legacy of the past.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney during a press conference at Hillsborough Castle today

“The focus of our discussions has been to rebuild a partnership.

“A partnership approach that really has been the foundation of the peace agreement that happened nearly 25 years ago.

“Where when there are difficulties and problems, the two governments, through the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the Irish Foreign Minister, work together to try to put partnerships in place that parties can live with.

“I think that is the approach that can move us forward now.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said it was a priority for the British and Irish Governments to ensure that powersharing institutions at Stormont can be restored.

He said: “We have had a fantastic conversation. We are going through some of the very important issues that face us both.

“Our joint top priority is doing everything we can to ensure an executive is re-established before an election has to be called.”

Mr Coveney added: “I can assure you we will be meeting again regularly in an effort, before the end of October, to try and find the basis of an agreement that can allow an executive to be formed, can allow devolved government to function again for people in Northern Ireland and we will do everything we can to make that happen.

“I believe it is absolutely doable for us to get that work done, to work with the Prime Minister’s office and the European Commission in terms of the work they have to focus on in the context of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“But also the work that we have to do on some of these issues and working with the parties in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Coveney said the test of his relationship with new Northern Ireland Secretary of State would be whether the two men could help to restore the Stormont executive.

The two men know each other previously from when they were MEPs in the European Parliament.

Mr Coveney said: “I think we will be judged on what we get done together.

“We know each other, we like each other and that allows us to speak honestly about what compromise positions might look like and explore those in a way which doesn’t get interrupted by a lack of trust.

“The personal relationship is good – and it needs to be – but we will be judged pretty quickly, in the next month, as to whether we can turn a good personal relationship into one that can get important things done for people in Northern Ireland.

“Can people in Northern Ireland have their own government to deal with cost-of-living pressures, or do they have to put up with another election and all of the polarisation and tension that flows from that?

