The package also includes 50 million euro for the redevelopment of Casement Park GAA stadium in west Belfast.

The Government has also restated its commitment to build the landmark Narrow Water Bridge connecting the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth to the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

The money released through the coalition’s Shared Island initiative also includes 12.5 million euro to increase the frequency of the Belfast/Dublin rail link to hourly services.

Making the announcement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “The return of the powersharing Executive is hugely important for the people of Northern Ireland and has brought renewed hope for what can be achieved through the Good Friday Agreement.

“The funding announced today shows our commitment to working with the new Executive, and with the UK Government, to make the island of Ireland a better place for everyone who calls it home.”

The Irish Government’s Shared Island package includes 10 million euro for a new visitor experience at Battle of the Boyne site in Co Meath and new cross-border co-operation schemes focused on female entrepreneurship and tackling underprivilege in education.

Mr Varadkar said the funding represented the largest-ever package of Irish Government support for cross-border investments.

Minister Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaking at Government Buildings, Dublin as the Irish Government announces hundreds of millions of euro in funding for cross-border projects

“Construction of the new A5 could start later this year, which will bring road connectivity to the north-west on a par with other parts of the island,” he said.

“The redevelopment of Casement Park stadium in Belfast will help maximise the benefit for Northern Ireland of hosting games in the Uefa Euro 2028 championship, which is a major East-West project.

“We also agreed today a major regeneration of the Battle of the Boyne site, including an allocation of 10 million euro from the Shared Island Fund.

“Investment in an hourly service on the Enterprise will greatly assist the development of business and person-to-person links between Dublin and Belfast as well as all the towns on the way.

“This funding is about all-island investment, boosting the all-island economy and improving connections North and South, benefiting both jurisdictions and all communities.

“It is about understanding that, whatever the constitutional future of Ireland brings, investing in people, in quality of life, in opportunity, and for the generations to come, are all of our responsibilities and a common good we can best progress by working together.”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said the package marked the “beginning of a new and positive chapter in cross-border co-operation”.

“The funding commitments by the Government mean strategically important and iconic projects such as the A5 north-west road corridor, and the Narrow Water Bridge, a powerful symbol and physical connection between north and south, can move forward with real ambition,” he said.

Mr Martin added: “When I established the Shared Island initiative in the Department of the Taoiseach in 2020, I was clear that for it to be successful it needed to be a whole-of-Government priority.