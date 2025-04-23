Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​There needs to be a “determined process” where the Irish government makes available all information relating to the Omagh bombing, Baroness Nuala O'Loan has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former police ombudsman told MPs that too often assurances had been given by Dublin that information would be made available on terrorist incidents, but was then not provided.

Lady O'Loan was giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, which is investigating the UK Government's approach to legacy issues in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public inquiry is currently examining whether the 1998 Real IRA bombing of Omagh which killed 29 people including a woman who was pregnant with twins, could have been prevented.

File photo dated 15/08/1998 of police officers and firefighters inspecting the damage caused by a bomb explosion in Market Street, Omagh.

It was recently announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been agreed between the inquiry and the Irish Government to allow inquiry chairman Lord Turnbull and members of his team to access material held by the Irish State.

Irish premier Micheal Martin has since said that gardai and others should testify at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry if requested.

However, some unionists have said the MoU is not sufficient and have said a parallel public inquiry should be set up in the Republic of Ireland .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady O'Loan told the committee that she saw the MoU as "indicative of a will to assist" by the Irish Government.

She added: "An awful lot of the crime which occurred, actually occurred in planning terms in the Republic of Ireland and an awful lot of information is held in the Republic of Ireland and it is a bit difficult to get that information out.

"I would have expected, and I said that the Republic should have established, some sort of independent inquiry on Omagh to run parallel to our inquiry because there is clear evidence that that bomb was planned down there.

"But this is repeated across many incidents in the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think that there needs to be probably legislation in the south to enable the transmission of intelligence and information which the Republic holds.

"I think they would need some sort of commission which would, at the very least, assist the workings of whatever we end up with in terms of a legacy investigation commission.

"There are very difficult jurisdictional issues to that, there are difficult political issues to that, but we have to be innovative and find new ways."

DUP leader Gavin Robinson asked Lady O'Loan if she believed the Irish Government should be doing an "awful lot more" over releasing information on Omagh.

She responded: "I absolutely do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would have been remiss of An Garda Siochana if they had not been gathering intelligence and information about the activities of terrorists, IRA people in the jurisdiction.

"They were gathering such information and it would be imperative that such information is shared.

"If we look at Omagh, we know that the bomb which came to Omagh and which exploded came up from the south.

"I think there has been too much of a process where assurances have been given that all information will be provided ... but when you go back for the information it is not provided."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "There needs to be a really serious look in the Republic of Ireland , and I know how difficult it is going to be, because I know the dynamics, the constructs, the context are difficult, but there does need to a determined process through which the records in the Republic of Ireland are made available when necessary so that the Omagh Bomb Inquiry can do its work."

Mr Robinson said: "Baroness O'Loan's support for further action by the Republic of Ireland highlights what victims and their families have long demanded, truth and accountability from all sides.

"The Irish Government must now confront its role in the events leading up to the Omagh bombing.

"This is not about blame, it's about responsibility and respect for those who lost their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We cannot talk about truth and reconciliation with credibility if only the UK Government is scrutinised especially when the bomb was planned, prepared and transported from the south.