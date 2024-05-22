Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Shatter, who is Jewish, was speaking out after premier Simon Harris and Minister for Foreign Affairs said the country is joining Norway and Spain in making the historic move.

"I agree with some of what was said today by Simon Harris and Micheal Martin when announcing recognition of the State of Palestine," Mr Shatter said on X.

"But those impacted by the Israeli/Palestinian conflict will only learn that murder, rape, torture, dismemberment, abducting and retaining hostages works."

​An Ex-Irish Justice Minister and Defence minister Alan Shatter says Dublin’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state will only teach Hamas “that murder rape and torture works”.

He said that Hamas had completely brushed off the Taoiseach’s strong condemnation of the barbaric atrocities it committed in murdering some 1,200 Israelis on 7 October, the majority of them civilians.

Hamas, classed as a terrorist group by the EU and US, claims Israel’s response has cost 35,000 lives in Gaza but refuses to clarify how many of them were fighters.

Mr Shatter said: "Predictably ignoring the Taoiseach’s rhetoric - including his condemnation of their atrocities and demand that all hostages be released - Hamas welcomed the decision by Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognize Palestinian state."

He added: "In an Irish context it will be the equivalent of a foreign government rewarding IRA atrocities at the height of the Troubles by declaring recognition of the Republic of Ireland as governing all 32 counties."

Jackie Goodall, Executive Director of Ireland Israel Alliance, said it was "a very sad day for Ireland-Israel relations and indeed for the nation of Ireland".

Her organisation is a grassroots, non-profit organisation based in Dublin which advocates for Israel in the public discussions.

She added: "Almost eight months since the horrors of 7 October our political leaders have decided the reward for Palestinian terrorism should be the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state."

"We believe that such a move rewards terrorism and that far from bringing a peaceful resolution to this tragic conflict, it will only further inflame tensions.

"Synagogues in this country have had to implement additional security measures in response to the outpouring of antisemitism, with many Jews and Israelis in Ireland fearful of publicly showing signs of their identity for fear of attack. "

She added: "Taoiseach Simon Harris and Foreign Minister Micheal Martin now appear determined to even censor the voice of the Jewish State, lest the voice of the Jewish State be heard."

In response, her group is organising a March Rally in Dublin this coming Sunday 26 May at 3pm, to include cross-community speakers, including the newly inaugurated Chief Rabbi of Ireland, Yoni Weider.

"Rabbi Weider’s speech will include personal testimonies from the Jewish community in Ireland who feel their viewpoint is being completely delegitimised by our political and media establishments, as well as their feelings of betrayal at being told that their feelings have no space in Irish society at this time," she added.Daniel Epstein-O'Dowd is a 27-year-old convert to Judaism from Catholicism who was also speaking on behalf of the Ireland Israel Alliance.