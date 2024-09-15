Irish government stands by 50m euro commitment to Casement Park – Taoiseach Simon Harris
The Irish premier said while he shares the disappointment that the stadium will not be built in time for Euro 2028, the opportunity to have a “top-class sporting facility” in Belfast must not be lost.
Mr Harris said he will meet with the GAA as well as engaging with Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly.
On Friday, the UK Government announced it will not fund the redevelopment of the west Belfast GAA stadium in time for the Euros.
It cited concerns over cost as well as doubts that the stadium could be constructed in time for test events to be carried out in advance of the tournament.
Casement Park had been earmarked to stage five matches at Euro 2028, which is being co-hosted by Ireland and the UK.
Mr Harris said: “This weekend’s announcement that the British Government is not in a position to complete the development of Casement Park in time for Euro 2028 has been met with understandable disappointment.
“The overriding factor is the doubt around Casement being ready in time for the tournament and its test events.
“I share the disappointment that Euro 2028 games will not be played at a redeveloped Casement, but we must not lose sight of the opportunity to have another top-class sporting facility in a city that thrives on sport.
“I will meet with the GAA in the coming week, and I have already confirmed to Prime Minister (Sir Keir) Starmer that the 50 million euro the Irish Government pledged to the project will remain in place, regardless of the decision around Euro 2028.”
Mr Harris said how to proceed with the Casement project is now a matter for the Stormont Executive and the UK Government.
He added: “I will engage with the First and deputy First Ministers on how we can help.
“It is essential the positive effects of Ireland and the UK co-hosting Euro 2028 is felt in all parts of these islands.
“We will work closely with the UK and all stakeholders to achieve this.”
