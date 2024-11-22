Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Irish government is "oversimplifying" the Middle East situation by saying they would arrest Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he arrived in the republic, a member of the Belfast Jewish Community has said.

Michael Black, Deputy Chair of the Belfast Jewish Community, was speaking after Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that Gardai would arrest Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he arrived in the Republic.

The Taoiseach's comments come after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants for Mr Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The ICC also issued a warrant for Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’s armed wing, widely believed to be dead.

The Israel Hamas war began on 7 October 2023 when Hamas invaded Israel and murdered 1,200 people, taking 250 hostages.

Hamas says Israel's subsequent war in Gaza has claimed 47,000 lives, but refuses to say how many were Hamas fighters.

Asked by RTE if Mr Netanyahu would be arrested in the Republic, Mr Harris said on Friday: “Yes, absolutely. We support international courts and we apply their warrants.”

Mr Harris said there are reasonable grounds to believe Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant bear responsibility for war crimes of starvation, murder, persecution and other inhumane acts.

Daniel Epstein-O'Dowd was speaking on behalf of the Ireland Israel Alliance.

US President Joe Biden said the warrants were “outrageous” however the UK has said it will also implement them, while Hungary has refused.

Mr Black told the News Letter: "It is a very complicated affair and the Irish government has just over simplified it."

"They are not sitting in the Middle East, they are sitting here and passing judgment without knowing all the facts.

"You've got two different parties involved, one which is recognized worldwide as a terrorist organization, and the other ones a democracy. How can you equate the two?"

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

He said Israel has a right to defend itself but the way they fight their war against Hamas is "predetermined" by Hamas.

"Not only do they hide behind civilians but, I think the more innocent civilians are killed, the happier Hamas are because it turns people in the West against Israel."

He added: "I do know that there is significant amounts of aid going into Gaza, but they don't talk about the aid that is diverted by Hamas."

Daniel O'Dowd, spokesman for Ireland-Israel Alliance, said the arrest warrants were "a disgraceful act of moral equivalence between a democracy and a terror group".

He said: "It's quite unbelievable that a democracy fighting for its very existence is suddenly being hauled before the ICC - which they are not party to - despite the clear evidence of safeguards that have been taken by the Israelis in Gaza."

The BBC reported that 109 UN aid lorries carrying food were violently hijacked in Gaza last Saturday by armed and masked men, in what is believed to have been one of the worst incidents of its kind.

The UN says it did not know who was behind the ongoing raids, but Mr O'Dowd believes that it was likely Hamas.

Meanwhile Israeli Ambassador David Saranga said the ICC’s 1900-word arrest warrant statement “does not once” mention the 7 October massacre, Israeli victims, hostages, kibbutzim, or Hamas tunnels.