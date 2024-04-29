Irish justice department stands by '80%' claim on Northern Ireland asylum seekers

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Last week, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee claimed 80% of asylum seekers are coming into the country from Northern Ireland.

The figure has since been questioned by human rights and refugee organisations, and Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin had said it was not based on evidence, statistics or data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government officials, including Taoiseach Simon Harris and Ms McEntee, said an increase in the number of people presenting at the International Protection Office (IPO) rather than Dublin Airport or other ports indicates there is a rise in asylum seekers coming from Northern Ireland.

Last night, the department told the PA news agency that 91% of applications at the IPO so far in 2024 were made there for the first time rather than an airport or other port.

It said that its operational assessment was that more than 80% of cases of those applying for the first time in the IPO have entered over the land border. This would equate to approximately 72% of all applications this year.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “It has long been the case that a significant number of people apply for international protection for the first time in the IPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has increased in 2024. To date in 2024, there have been 6,739 applications for international protection at the IPO. Of these 6,136 (91%) were made at the IPO for the first time and not at a port of entry.

“There are a number of circumstances in which someone might apply in the IPO without first applying at a port of entry.

“They may enter at an airport with valid documentation for example but choose not to apply at that time. Or they may apply having been in the State for a period previously, for example on foot of a different permission to remain.